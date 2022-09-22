Vehicles without valid license discs barred from tollgates

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has directed that all vehicles without valid license discs will be prohibited from passing through tollgates effective 1 October 2022.

In a statement released on Thursday ZINARA said was meant to ensure that unroadworthy cars are kept away from the country’s roads.

“The Zimbabwe National Road Administration would like to advise the motoring public that all vehicles without valid license discs will not be allowed to pass through the tollgates starting 1 October 2022. This is in line with the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14) subsection 6 and 22 which states that all vehicles which are de-registered, vehicles with licensing exemptions and vehicles without number plates are not allowed to move around Zimbabwean roads,” reads the statement.

Zinara urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are fully licensed before they embark on any travel so to avoid any inconveniences.

“Zinara will allow motorists with valid insurance receipts to pay for their vehicle license discs at the tollgates and collect them at the nearest Zinara licensing offices”.