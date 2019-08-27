Vic Falls charms US comedian Harvey, wife

Vic Falls charms US comedian Harvey, wife Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau

POPULAR American comedian and television host, Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie, seem to have been charmed by the mighty Victoria Falls, after the celebrity couple took to social media to appreciate the seventh wonder of the world.

The couple is believed to have sneaked into the country and visited Victoria Falls over the weekend. Harvey Tweeted a video on @IAMSteveHarvey and captioned Victoria Falls Zimbabwe.

The video appears to have been shot within the Rainforest at the Devil’s Cataract with the background of the rainbow and main waterfall.

Yesterday, he wrote on his Facebook page:

“I am going to post inspirational videos this year from my vacation. Last year I didn’t post from my vacation, I let a hater affect me. A hater told me to “stop putting your life in our face.” I’m really just trying to put some things in your imagination. So I am going to show you some things to inspire and motivate you. I love you all.”

