Warriors coach Logarusic secures visa to enter South Africa for Cosafa Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national men’s football team coach, Zdravko Logarusic has now secured his visa to enter South Africa for the Cosafa Cup.

Logarusic obtained the official documentation that allows him to enter Mzansi on Tuesday afternoon. The Croatian was forced to return to Zimbabwe on Monday because he did not have a visa when he travelled with the Warriors for the Cosafa Cup taking place in Gqeberha from Tuesday.

Officials from the Zimbabwe Football Association were on Tuesday morning busy making arrangements for Logarusic to get a visa to ensure that he joins the Warriors in South Africa, with the permission for the coach secured on Tuesday afternoon. As soon as the visa came out, Zifa and their travel agent made plans for Logarusic to fly from Harare to Gqeberha. On Monday, the travel agent made an apology to Zifa for failing to notice that Logarusic needed a visa to enter South Africa since he is Croatian national and undertook to incur all the expenses related to his travel arrangements.

With Logarusic and one of his assistants Lloyd Chitembwe who is not allowed entry South African territory except when he is in transit both absent, Tonderai Ndiraya, one of the Croatian’s deputies took charge of the Warriors training on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors take on Mozambique in their opening fixture at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Wednesday before clash with Malawi at the same venue two days later. On Sunday, Zimbabwe go up against Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the venue of their last group encounter against West African guest nation Senegal next Tuesday. It means Zimbabwe will play four group matches in a just a week.

