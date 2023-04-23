WATCH: ‘Kung Fu Panda’ brace fires Bosso into second

Langton Nyakwenda in Harare

Yadah Stars . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0) 2

NOT many knew this boy before kick-off and few even took notice when he was introduced after the hour.

But in the end, it was all about Highlanders debutant, Calvin “Kung Fu Panda” Chigonero, who fired a brace inside 10 minutes as Bosso punished Yadah Stars at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The 22-year-old scored his first ever Castle Lager Premier Soccer League goal in the 71st minute, just eight minutes after coming on, when he controlled Andrew Mbeba’s cross before firing past a hapless goalkeeper Panashe Nyabunga.

Chigonero then completed his brace in the 80th minute after capitalising on a mistake by Nyabunga.

The Yadah goalkeeper, who had been brilliant all afternoon, gifted Chigonero with the ball and the striker hit the cross bar on his first attempt before volleying home the rebound.

Chigonero played for Talen Vision in the Southern Region Division One League last season and was yet to make his debut for Highlanders due to registration issues.

Yesterday was his day to make his Premiership debut and he introduced himself in style as Bosso grabbed a crucial away win that took them to eleven points, level with log leaders Caps United, who play Chicken Inn at Barbourfields this afternoon.

“I want to thank the coaches for believing in me. It’s difficult on your debut but the coaches encouraged me and in the end I was able to do it,” he said.

As they often say, in football you get punished when you miss chances. Ball possession does not necessarily translate to winning.

Yadah Stars were taught this harsh lesson yesterday. Their coach Expense Chitukutuku is nicknamed “Pep” because he loves the passing game just like the Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola.

However, it seems his players did not know what to do with the ball, especially in the second and final thirds of the pitch.

Yadah had most of the ball but it was Highlanders who were dangerous on the few times they ventured forward.

Stanley Ngala hit the bar from long range in the second minute and Lynoth Chikuhwa headed wide 10 minutes later, after getting to the end of a cross by Archford Faira.

A minute later, Ngala shot straight at the ’keeper after he was fed by Chikuhwa. Yadah midfielder King Nadolo was then thwarted by Ariel Sibanda, before Junior Zindoga placed his effort wide after he was played through by the menacing Prosper Kafelapanjira.

Zindoga’s best moment came in the 34th minute when he went on a mazy run on the right, flying past Bosso defenders before hitting the side net.

Yadah’s centre back pair of Brian Kadamaja and skipper Clive Mandivei also caught the eye. Their coach Chitukutuku refused to blame his charges.

“The boys played well because they are working hard at training, they showed improvement in ball retention.

We always talk about ball possession at training because we know you don’t score when you don’t have the ball.

But we are working on scoring and I am sure the youngsters will start scoring,” he said.

Yadah went into the match with a 25 percent chance of winning, having won only two of their previous eight meetings with Highlanders.

And they succumbed to yet another defeat at the hands of the Bulawayo giants yesterday. Interestingly, Bosso have picked more points away than at home this season. Of their 11 points, seven have been won on the road.

“As we have said before, this is a process. Yes, we have to improve and make sure we are also good at home,” said Highlanders coach, expatriate Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito.

Highlanders host Hwange at Barbourfields next weekend.

Teams

Yadah Stars: P Nyabunga, B Kadamanja, M Faranando, M Mlilo, T Musariri, C Mandivei, J Zindoga, K Nadolo, P Kafelapanjira (Kamudyariwa 62 mins), B Ndereki, C Moffat

Highlanders: A Sibanda, D Mhindirira, L Chikuhwa, M Mushore (Navaya 86 mins), A Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, S Ngala, D Mukuli (Manhire 62 mins), A Faira, M Ndlovu, M Ncube (Chigonero 62 mins)

