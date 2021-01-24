We’ll spare no effort to save lives: President…Experts assess different Covid-19 vaccines

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his commitment to save the people of Zimbabwe from the agony brought about by Covid-19 declaring that the country will spare no effort and no resource to save the lives of the country’s citizens.

He said the Government will however, prioritise healthcare workers and other frontline personnel in the vaccination against Covid-19 which the country will soon roll out after making representation with countries that have developed the vaccine.

Addressing the nation yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Government experts were finalising their researches and assessment on the most appropriate vaccine with no detrimental effects on people’s bodies. The President said the country was expecting to receive the vaccine soon.

“We will spare no effort, spare no resource to save the lives of Zimbabweans. We will spare no effort to protect our frontline staff who have served us remarkably well under very challenging conditions in these trying times. They are the heroes and heroines of our nation and should receive priority protection so they in turn protect you, me, all of us.

“Once we receive the vaccine and it will be quite soon, they will be the first ones to be inoculated. Government has and is engaging countries which have developed vaccines. Help and relief are on their way. Our experts who have been assessing different vaccines are very close to finalising the course to recommend to our nation.

A course which brings relief and which we will roll out across the length and breadth of our nation so we do not lose more lives than has become inevitable. A course which ensures that the vaccines we introduce in our bodies are both safe and effective,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Covid-19 situation in the country required collective effort as well as widening the scope in responding to the increasing cases.

“Our recovery rates are once more beginning to creep up. While we are facing increasing number of cases requiring hospitalisation and close professional care there is scope for increasing our capacities to respond in order to cope with the likely upsurge. Our frontline continues to give their very best and we owe them greatly for their huge sacrifices,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Government was ready to put in place more stringent measures if need be in order to minimise the possible spread of the virus. He said law enforcement agencies were out in full force to ensure lockdown compliance.

“On the ground, the lockdown is holding, with more and more Zimbabweans voluntarily taking measures that are necessary to protect themselves, their families, their friends and their fellow countrymen and countrywomen. Our law enforcement agencies are active manning all key points. We are ready with more deployments and ready to prescribe stronger measures should that become necessary.”

President Mnangagwa said the pandemic was not sparing anyone regardless of social standing, political affiliation, race, gender or creed.

“The pandemic has been indiscriminate in its grim harvest. Zimbabweans from all walks of life, all stations, all tribes, all races, all religions, have succumbed to it. We have all lost loved ones, we have lost ministers of Government and other officials. We have lost more across the political divide. The danger we face meets us as Zimbabweans, whatever our station, colour, creed or politics,” he said.

The President said people should abide by the guidelines prescribed by World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the fight against the pandemic.

“We must mask up, wearing our masks properly, making sure we cover our mouth and nose. We must stay at home only leaving our homes when it is absolutely necessary and unavoidable. We must practise maximum hygiene at all times in all places. We must practise social distancing as individuals, families and communities.

We must stop going to private parties and gatherings. We must report suspicious cases of returnees. Once we feel unwell, exhibiting symptoms adjudged suggestive of Covid-19 we must seek help and get tested. Should we turn positive we must isolate until we recover fully and are safe to resume normal lives,” he said.