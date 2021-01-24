Zanu PF mourns Cdes Matiza, Zimondi, Chigwedere

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

ZANU-PF has sent its condolence message to families of late comrades, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Engineer Joel Biggie Matiza, former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Major-General (Retired) Paradzai Zimondi and former Minister of Education Dr Aeneas Chigwedere who all died on Friday.

In a statement, Zanu-PF National spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo described Eng Matiza as a man of undoubted intellect, humble and focused in the discharge of his duties.

“The revolutionary party has once again been enveloped by shock and dismay as tragedy continues to strike its leadership at various levels across the nation.

The untimely death of Cde Joel Biggie Matiza, Chairman of Mashonaland East Province, a Central Committee Member and Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, is indeed a blow to the developmental trajectory which he was spearheading,” reads the statement.

Ambassador Moyo described Cde Matiza as a disciplined cadre of the revolution and a man of undoubted intellect, humble and focused in the discharge of his duties, adding that his shoulders were indeed on the deck as he marshalled his troops in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development in furtherance of the ideals of vision 2030.

“Certainly, he has left an indelible mark in the service of his party he dearly loved and the nation as a whole,” he said.

He described Major-General (Retired) Zimondi as an astute thinker and polished leader who led from the front.

“The revolutionary party has also been made poorer by the untimely and devastating demise of the veteran of the liberation struggle and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Major-General (Retired) Paradzai Zimondi.

“An astute thinker and polished leader who led from the front, he indeed will be sorely missed by his family, the party and the nation at large,” he said.

Ambassador Moyo said the nation has also been robbed of a man of purpose who was principled, imbued with wisdom and endowed with foresight in Dr Chigwedere.

“The passing on of committed leaders of the party such as renowned historian former Minister of Education and Mashonaland East Governor Dr Aeneas Chigwedere has robbed the party of a man of purpose who was principled, imbued with wisdom and endowed with foresight.

“May their dear souls anchor and rest in eternal peace,” he said.