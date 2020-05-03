ZC to formulate selection policy

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) are in the process of coming up with a selection policy that should address the issue of foreign-based players.

Hamilton Masakadza, the ZC director of cricket said they had already started the process of coming up with a policy document, with those plans put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. Masakadza indicated that the policy was expected to address the issue of foreign-based players, with local-based players required to play domestic cricket in order to be selected.

“In terms of a document we were actually finalising it just before Covid-19 put everything on hold. The issue of players playing outside the country is one of the issues the document will cover along with domestic cricket requirements for all our international players,’’ Masakadza said.

The former Chevrons skipper said they will not shut the door on any Zimbabwean living outside the country since the desire is to field the best available players.

“We will not close the door to anyone who shows interest in playing for Zimbabwe. We want to field the strongest team we can at all times so the door is open to everyone who is interested. As long as they have a Zimbabwean passport they will be considered.”

Nevertheless, Masakadza pointed out that there would be no preferential treatment for those based in foreign countries as they will be required to play a certain percentage of local matches for national selectors to have a look at them.

“However, there shall be no special treatment and those who want to play must play in our domestic league for the selectors to have a look at them. This will strengthen our domestic league which is where most of the players will come from,’’ said Masakadza.

ZC are in the process of building a record to monitor all players with potential to play for Zimbabwe at a later stage. The strategy, according to Masakadza, will be to get in touch with them so that they do not feel neglected.

“We are building a database to keep track of those who are away and could possibly represent their country in future. It is important to contact them and assure them they are not forgotten, although ultimately the decision to play for their country still rests with them.”

At the moment, ZC are in the hunt for a front-line pace bowler and are looking at players outside their systems at the moment. Tanaka Chivanga, who plays for the Central Gauteng Lions in South Africa is one of those being considered.

“Where we see a potential lack or problem area in the system, we will not hesitate to actively seek out solutions (for example right now trying to find an out and out paceman). But we have to be careful to do this within our means and not over commit in what we promise the players.

They should understand that they will still have to fight for their places,’’ Masakadza said.

He feels that in order to attract players back into the system, they have to have more fixtures for Zimbabwe A, look after the talent that is already in the structures.

“We have to emphasise to those that want to come back that they will be coming into a system and not coming to operate above it, this is very important for the gelling of the team and good teamwork.”

Masakadza could not be drawn to comment on individual cases as he feels that it would not be wise to treat cases separately as it is best to apply the same policy universally across the board. – @Mdawini_29