Zim Under-19s lose to Pakistan, fail to progress to Super League stage

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S chances of progressing to the Super League stage at the International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup were extinguished on Wednesday when they lost by 39 runs to Pakistan at the Witrand Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Half centuries by Wesley Madhevere and Milton Shumba proved not enough for Zimbabwe, who needed 295 runs to win the match only to be bowled out for 256 in 46.3 overs. Shumba top scored with 58 off 82 and Madhevere struck 53 from 55, with the efforts of the two senior players not enough to carry Zimbabwe over the line.

Pakistan had earlier on posted 294/9 in 50 overs, after losing the toss and sent in to bat. Mohammad Haris while the highest run contributor for the Asians with 81 while Qasim Akram made 54. Seamer, Dylan Grant was the leading bowler for Zimbabwe with three wickets for 46 runs in seven overs.

Bangladesh and Pakistan have now qualified for the Super League as the top two teams in the group. Zimbabwe face Scotland in their last pool fixture at Witrand Oval on Saturday, with two now to play for positions in the bottom eight.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe were on 30 for no loss from 17 overs at the end of day four of their first Test against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club on Thursday, still trailing the tourists by 127 runs with 10 wickets in hand. Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 515/9, Angelo Matthews their highest run scorer with 200 not out.

Prince Masvaure scored 15 and his new opening partner Brian Mudzinganyama was on 14. Mudzinganyama came in as a concussion substitute for Kevin Kasuza who has been ruled out of the Test after bring struck by a cricket ball on the side of his helmet on the third day of the Test.

Zimbabwe will look to bat for the better part of the fifth and final day to avoid defeat as their chances of winning the match are good as not even there after allowing Sri Lanka to pile on a huge first innings total.

