Zimbabwe and Botswana sign five MoUs

25 Feb, 2022 - 16:02 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Nduduzo Tshuma

Zimbabwe and Botswana have just signed five more Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at the Bi-National Commission being held in Victoria Falls.

The five MoUs are on Child Protection, Cooperation in the field of tourism, Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Security, Water Cooperation and Cooperation on Youth Development.

Botswana Foreign Affairs Minister Lemogang Kwape signed all agreements on behalf of Botswana while the Minister of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima signed the MoU on Child Protection.

Tourism Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu signed the Cooperation in the field of tourism MoU while Agriculture Minister Dr Anxious Masuka signed MoUs on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Security and Water Cooperation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Frederick Shava signed the MoU on Cooperation on youth development.

President Mnangagwa, who officially opened the 3rd session of the BNC in the morning, and his Botswana counterpart President Masisi oversaw the signing ceremony

More details to follow

 

