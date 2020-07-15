Zimbabwe Rugby Union hunt for director of rugby, national junior team coaches

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union have advertised for the post of director of rugby, coaches for junior teams together with their assistants and team managers.

In an advert posted on their official social media platforms on Tuesday, ZRU said those interested in the post of director of rugby must be holders of a World Rugby level three fifteens coaching certificate or equivalent. Another acceptable qualification is a World Rugby level two coaching certificate for sevens. Furthermore, the interested candidates must be certified World Rugby educators with previous experience in elite rugby development, expertise in running High Performance as well as development initiatives coupled with performance analysis tools and strategies. The deadline for applications for the post of director of rugby is 31 July.

In terms of attributes, ZRU are looking for someone with solid leadership and people management skills, established reputation for developing players, coaches, match officials, an effective communicator, team player with a positive work history with coaches, managers, players, media and fans. The individual must be passionate, committed with a strong ability to be resourceful in a challenging and ever-changing environment.

Nsikelelo Sibanda, who resigned in January was the last to occupy the post of ZRU director of rugby.

ZRU are also hunting for coaches for the Zimbabwe Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 boys as well as Under-18 girls. Assistant coaches as well as team managers are further sought for these age groups, with the deadline for all positions being 17 August.

Posts for most of the national team coaches as well as supporting staff are being advertised with only Zimbabwe Sables coach Brendan Dawson and his technical team to remain in their positions. Dawson has been given a mandate to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

