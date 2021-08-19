Zimbabwe Rugby Union mourns staunch rugby supporter “AB” Beattie

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union has sent out a condolence message to the Beattie family following the death of Andrew David Beattie, the father of former Sables front rower, Brian Beattie.

AB as the late Beattie was known in rugby and business circles died in his sleep this week at the age of 78.

The ZRU said the late Beattie was a staunch rugby supporter who generously gave off his time and resources to Old Miltonians Rugby Club and Zimbabwe Sables. Beattie was a benefactor for many young players at OMs who went on to play at the Rugby World Cup and for the Sables.

“He will be remembered as a gentle giant, a philanthropist and rugby benefictor who was passionate about rugby in particular OMs and the Zimbabwe Sables for whom he used his personal resources, business clout and connections to secure scholarships and jobs for the Old Miltonians players,” said the ZRU.

Some of the players who were beneficiaries of his philanthropy and business connections include ZRU president Aaron Jani, former Sables player Honeywell Nguruve and Tendai Tabvuma.

The late Beattie used personal resources to follow OMs and the Sables on tour on a number of occasions.

“Rugby gave him purpose and passion, a passion he shared with his family and the rugby community.

“We join his family and the rugby community in remembering a gentle giant and in mourning a champion of rugby who contributed immensely to the growth and development of rugby in Matabeleland and the country,” said the ZRU.

The Beattie family is in double mourning as they also announced the death of their daugher Janet Ann Smith who died in Harare.

