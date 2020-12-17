Zimbabwe to host ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in 2023

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will host the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the ICC has announced.

The tournament, scheduled for 18 June-9 July 2023, will feature 10 teams and serve as the final qualifying event to decide the last two participants for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 participants will include the bottom five sides from the 13-team ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, excluding India, as well as the top three teams from the World Cup League Two and the top two teams from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

All matches in the qualifier tournament will have one-day international status. The event will be subject to COVID-19 arrangements if still required at the time.

Zimbabwe successfully hosted the 2018 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier across the three cities of Harare, Bulawayo and Kwekwe.

Despite hosting the 2018 qualifier, Zimbabwe failed to secure a ticket to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England. A defeat to United Arab Emirates by three runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method saw Zimbabwe miss out on going to the World Cup. Before that, Zimbabwe had taken part in all the World Cups from 1983 to 2015. – @Mdawini_29