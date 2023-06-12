Zimbabwe to host SITE executive summit 2023

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

Zimbabwe is set to host 25 International Board Members of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) for a summit in Victoria Falls from 21–23 June.

SITE is a professional association dedicated exclusively to the global incentive travel industry. SITE’s executive leadership team are C-Suite executives from leading businesses in the field of incentive travel, across our source markets and beyond, and are thought leaders and key decision-makers pioneering the growth of the USD$75 billion incentive travel industry.

Zimbabwe’s hosting of the SITE Executive Summit, presents an opportunity for the country to position itself as a strong emerging destination for incentive travel.

This will inturn provide with incentive planners’ ongoing search for new destinations that offer truly unique, authentic and creative experiences.

Incentive travel uses once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences as the ultimate reward or prize for extraordinary performance in a business setting.

According to recent research, incentive travel budgets are expected to rise by 34 percent in 2023, with a gradual return to mid/long-haul destinations.

ZTA Chief Executive Officer, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, said the visiting delegation would have the opportunity to sample some of the exclusive incentive-ready properties in Zimbabwe and participate in engaging activities in the adventure capital, Victoria Falls.

“We’re honored and quite excited to have the SITE executive in the country. We view them as ambassadors who will reinforce our marketing efforts in driving the viability of incentive travel in Zimbabwe. We’re certain that this is a perfect opportunity for them to explore our MICE products and it is our hope that they will take some time to enjoy what Victoria Falls has to offer,” said Muchanyuka.

Muchanyuka went on to say, “The initiative will expose key executives to Zimbabwe’s unique selling points and help attract more incentive travellers to the country, translating to the increased tourist arrivals we are striving to achieve.”

SITE CEO Annette Gregg, MBA, CMM, said her organization is looking forward to working with Zimbabwe.

“SITE is committed to working with new and emerging destinations and helping position and refine their offerings for discerning incentive travel qualifiers. With its unique natural setting, world heritage sites and incentive-ready resorts, hotels and lodges, Zimbabwe has so much to offer. SITE looks forward to working with the local incentive travel community to delivering award-winning incentive travel programs in Southern Africa,” said Greg.