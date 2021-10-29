Zimbabwean football teams up first at Region 5 Games Maseru

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN teams will get the ball rolling at the boys’ and girls’ Under-17 football tournaments at the Region 5 Games Maseru 2020, whose fixtures were released on Thursday.

The tournaments will be played concurrently from 30 November 30 to 9 December, after which the champions in each will be crowned.

Zimbabwe and Eswatini will open the boys’ competition on 30 November when they play their Group A clash at the Setsoto Stadium, the venue for all games.

It will be the first of four matches on the opening day, with the second Group A fixture between hosts Lesotho and Madagascar. That will be followed by Group B games between Botswana and Angola and South Africa versus Mauritius as the action goes into the evening.

Zambia and Malawi go up against each other in the first match in three-team Group C on 1 December. Seychelles, the third team in the pool, will take their bow against Zambia on 4 December.

The top teams in each of the three pools and the best-placed runner-up will contest the semifinals, which are scheduled for 7 December with the final to be played two days later. There is no third-place play-off this year.

Zimbabwe face off against Botswana to kick off the girls’ competition in Group A on 1 December.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29