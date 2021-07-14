ZITF makes executive appointments

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has appointed Dr Nicholas Ndebele and Ms Stella Nkomo as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) and deputy CEO respectively.

Up until his appointment, Dr Ndebele has been the company’s acting general manager whil Ms Nkono was the firm’s marketing and public relations manager.

In a statement announcing the two’s appointment, ZITF board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo said their combined arsenal of qualifications, knowledge and expertise in the business development and marketing fields would go a long way in uplifting the company.

“The ZITF Company Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Nicholas Ndebele as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the ZITF Company with immediate effect. As Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ndebele will be supported in his new role by Ms. Stella Nkomo who has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, also with immediate effect. The board is fully persuaded that these two appointments supported by a loyal senior management team will be able to deliver the pending transformational strategy to reposition The ZITF Company for the future,” said Mr Moyo.

Dr Ndebele joined the ZITF Company in 2017 as a sales executive tasked with increasing gains in profit performance, revenue growth and market share across all the Company’s SBUs. He was appointed acting general manager in the following year.

“In this role, he is credited with delivering one the most successful ZITF editions (2019) which attracted wide and critical acclaim from all stakeholders. More recently, he has demonstrated capacity and leadership depth taking the company to profitability and guiding the company through one of the most tumultuous periods of its history; ensuring business survival and sustainable continuity despite the disruption on the business brought about by the COVID 19 pandemic and the attendant knock-on effects,” said Mr Moyo.

Dr Ndebele holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD), majoring in Business Leadership from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) of the University of Pretoria. He is also a holder of an Executive Development Program (GIBS), an MSc Marketing (graduating with Distinction) from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), MBA from Midlands State University, Post Graduate Diploma in PR (NUST) and a BBS Honours Degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Ms. Nkomo is a holder of a Business Leadership Certificate, Zimbabwe Chartered Marketer, MSc Marketing (graduating with Distinction from NUST), BSc Journalism and Media Studies (NUST), Marketing Practitioner, and (Marketers Association Zimbabwe) and is also an MSc International Relations Student (UZ).

“Ms. Nkomo has been with the company for over 14 years driving the marketing, communications and business development functions of the entity and will continue to manage that portfolio as well in addition to her new duties.

“As an accomplished events manager and coordinator specialising in exhibitions, conferences and events infrastructure management, she has been instrumental in making sure that the ZITF Company’s exhibitions and events remain the biggest and effective platforms for business growth in the country,” said Mr Moyo.