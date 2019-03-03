ZRU president Jani elected into Rugby Africa executive committee

Aaron Jani back row fourth from right with the rest of the Rugby Africa executive committee

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union president, Aaron Jani has been elected into the Rugby Africa executive committee at the continental body’s annual general meeting held in Marrakesh, Morocco on Saturday.

Jani, who has been ZRU president since December 2017 was one of the seven Rugby Africa executive committee members voted in on the day with the others being Rolande Boro of Burkina Faso, Zambian Clement Sinkamba, Nasser Bougja (Morocco), Herman M’Bonyo (DRC), Paulina Lanco (Burundi) and Guedel N’Diaye (Senegal).

The former Sables winger expressed his delight at being elevated to the powerful continental body’s executive committee.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support. This is the continuation of rebuilding Zimbabwe rugby. My sincere thank you to my board, executive and the African rugby community for giving me the opportunity to serve. Zimbabwe rugby and the Zimbabwe nation will be better served as l continue to hold the flag high,” Jani said.

He feels that his presence on the Rugby Africa executive is beneficial to Zimbabwe since it is that structure which makes policy decisions on the direction of the game in the continent, decide on where tournaments are held as well as on allocation of resources. On top of that, the executive committee is the supreme decision making body in between AGMs.

A new Rugby Africa president, Khaled Babbou of Tunisia was voted in unopposed to replace long serving Rugby Africa boss Abdelaziz Bougja who was elected honorary president unanimously. Also chosen without any opposition, was vice president Andrew Owor of Uganda, treasurer, Tano Elvis (Ivory Coast) and secretary general Jurie Roux (South Africa).

Zimbabwean Colleen de Jong lost out on one of the two reserved slots for women on the Rugby Africa executive committee which went to Kenya and Burkina Faso. She then failed to garner enough support to get into the executive committee.

@Mdawini_29

Ends…