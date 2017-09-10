8 candidates for presidency is abnormal — Mantashe

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 | 160 views

mantashe

Johannesburg — African National Congress secretary general Gwede Mantashe has labelled the number of candidates vying for the top position in the ruling party as abnormal, saying “something is sick”.

Mantashe addressed the latest string of smear campaigns at a memorial lecture on former ANC president Oliver Tambo on Friday at the MKMVA Kwa-Thema branch.

He said the party was behaving like the Nationalist Party.

“You cannot have a situation in the ANC that after all these sacrifices, we have eight candidates for presidency, it’s abnormal.

“The last time we had this was in 1952 when they were contesting Luthuli’s presidency. There were 10 candidates. We can’t repeat that in 2017 . . . Something is sick.”

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu, Baleka Mbete, Mathews Phosa, Jeff Radebe and Zweli Mkhize have all been quietly campaigning across the country for the party’s top job.

Nominations officially opened for branches in six provinces last week. The party has concluded branch audits for Limpopo, Gauteng, Northern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga and North West.

The party however, is yet to complete audits for KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

The audits determine the number of branches in good standing and the number of delegates that will represent each province at the elective conference.

Mantashe then made a veiled reference to the Ekurhuleni Regional Executive Committee that announced its preferred candidate was Dlamini-Zuma at a press briefing without consulting branches.

He disapproved of the move, saying delegates should rather visit branches and try to convince them of their preferred candidates. — News24

>
Like it? Share it!

Don Williams, Country’s ‘Gentle Giant,’ dies at 78

More Related News
Don Williams Don Williams, Country’s ‘Gentle Giant,’ dies at 78

Nashville — Don Williams, an award-winning country singer with love ballads like I Believe in You, has died. He was 78. A statement from his publicist Kirt Webster said...

A photo shows damage in Orient Bay on the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin Hurricane Irma batters Cuba on way to Florida

A photo shows damage in Orient Bay on the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin Caibarin — Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba yesterday, knocking down power lines, uprooting...

Mogadishu Thousands attend first Mogadishu night-time football match in decades

Mogadishu — Several thousand fans on Friday watched the first night-time football match to be played in Mogadishu since chaos descended on the Somali capital nearly three...

Members of North Korean women's union hold a dance party in Pyongyang to celebrate national day North Korea urges nuclear build-up on anniversary

Members of North Korean women’s union hold a dance party in Pyongyang to celebrate national day Seoul — North Korea’s state media marked the nation’s founding...