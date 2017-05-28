AKBAY SEEKS PLATINUM REDEMPTION

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LAST season, Highlanders coach Erol Akbay failed to get any points against FC Platinum in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with Norman Mapeza’s side winning both matches between the two teams.

FC Platinum won the first match 2-1 at Barbourfields, only the second time that Highlanders had lost a league match to the Zvishavane based side at Emagumeni. The second defeat, a 3-0 drubbing at Mandava was even more painful for Bosso as that eliminated them from the championship race heading into the last round of fixtures. Last season was the first time that FC Platinum had taken all the six points at stake against Highlanders since they were promoted in 2011.

This afternoon, Akbay leads Bosso to Mandava with revenge top of the agenda as they seek to avoid another defeat. Bosso cannot afford another loss after they were beaten 1-0 by Chicken Inn at Barbourfields last Thursday in what was their second defeat for the season.

What should give Highlanders confidence is the fact that they have beaten FC Platinum twice already this year in cup competitions. They first drubbed their opponents 3-0 in the Zimbabwe National Army Commander’s Charities Shield semi-final at Luveve Stadium before they triumphed 4-3 on penalties in the Independence Cup last four in a match that had concluded 0-0 in 90 minutes.

Akbay, despite the loss to Chicken Inn was of the view that his players did well except score which means he will adopt the same approach against FC Platinum.

“I cannot complain about how we play football. We did not play bad football, that’s why I think we have to go for it with the same system, same players maybe and see how we come out against Platinum,’’ said Akbay.

FC Platinum head into today’s fixture in third place with 19 points, secured from five wins and a draw with no defeat in the nine matches they have played. Highlanders on the other hand have 17 points from five victories, two draws and same number of defeats which sees them in fifth place.

What should make things tough for Highlanders is the fact that FC Platinum have returned to their favourite hunting ground, Mandava which had been closed for renovations. Kugona Kunenge Kudada beat Yadah 2-0 in their first match at Mandava, having played their other home fixtures at Maglas.

With Akbay seemingly keen on the same players who did duty against Chicken Inn, Ariel Sibanda should start in goals which gives him an opportunity to impress Warriors interim coach Mapeza who has called him up to the national team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia.

Peter Muduhwa, exceptional in defence for Highlanders in 2016 has however, not been able to replicate the same form this season which has seen him make some costly blunders. It is yet to be seen if Akbay sticks with Muduhwa or drops him to the bench and elevate Tendai Ndlovu to the starting line-up. Benson Phiri and Honest Moyo look certain to start in defence together with Bukhosi Ncube.

Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa, Tendai Ngulube, Allan Gahadzikwa, Brian Banda and King Nadolo are the available options in midfield. Against Chicken Inn, Akbay started off with Prince Dube and Godfrey Makaruse upfront with Ralph Matema and Rodreck Mutuma introduced from the bench.

The hosts’ Petros Mhari, also called up to the Warriors should have good cover at the back from Simon Shoko, William Stima, Gift Bello and Ian Nekati. Mapeza is spoilt for choice in midfield with Winston Mhango, Gerald Takwara, Nqobizitha Masuku, Hillary Bakacheza, Talent Chawapiwa, Brett Amidu and Tatenda Mudehwe. Charles Sibanda, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Agrippa Murimba and Gift Mbweti are all capable of destroying Highlanders.

For the first time this season, all the nine matches are lined up on the same day. Bantu Rovers clash with Harare City at Luveve, the same venue for the Chicken Inn versus Shabanie Mine fixture. Black Rhinos meet Yadah at Morris Depot, Triangle welcome defending champions Caps United to Gibbo, Hwange take on How Mine at the Colliery, Dynamos go up against ZPC Kariba, log leaders Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo Cit y at Baobab while Chapungu clash with Tsholotsho.

Fixtures

Today: Bantu Rovers v Harare City (Luveve), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Yadah (Morris Depot), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava0, Triangle United v Caps United (Gibbo), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo City (Baobab), Chapungu v Tsholotsho(Ascot)

— @Mdawini_29