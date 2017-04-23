Bosso aim for ZPC outage

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS would be looking to return to winning ways in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they take on ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon following a shock loss to Shabanie Mine in their last outing.

Bosso supporters expected their side to steam roll past the Premiership returnees but they were in for a rude awakening as Shabanie showed class, dominating play, creating several chances before Nelson Maziwisa headed in the winner in the 83rd minute.

The Bulawayo giants’ midfield has been their weakest area this season as it has been unable to retain the ball and string passes going forward with the team having to resort to long passes as well as counterattacks to get their goals.

Highlanders coach, Erol Akbay said despite having little room to make changes to his starting team he believes they can go back to winning ways and dispatch ZPC although he was wary of the Sunday Chidzambwa coached side.

Akbay said the absence of eight players has made it difficult for him to change the team’s style of play.

Besides missing three foreigners, Manuel Obiang Esono Buale, Twambwe Kalunga and Ebabali Yves, who will only be eligible for selection on 1 May, injuries have sidelined Godfrey Makaruse, King Nadolo, Bukhosi Ncube, Gabriel Nyoni and captain Eric Mudzingwa is serving a suspension after receiving a red card in the Shabanie clash.

However, it is the return of Rahman Kutsanzira that is expected to breathe life into the Highlanders midfield that has been generally lifeless and lacked sting. Bosso has found the going tough in midfield battles playing second fiddle to their opponents resulting in fewer chances upfront.

Kutsanzira could be the tonic Bosso needs to start dominating the midfield and not turning to counter attacks and long balls which sometimes find a lone striker with little room to manoeuvre and convert the chances.

Akbay said he would be able to ring in changes to the squad in three weeks time when most of his players would be available for selection, giving them opportunities to play the game differently.

The Highlanders coach conceded that ZPC was not an easy team saying last year they were a good side and can pose threats to his side today. The electricity generators have dominated Highlanders since their promotion into the PSL in 2014, winning four of their six meetings, losing just once and drawing the other.

The Kariba-based side has won one and lost one of their two opening fixtures with the other having been postponed.

While there has been a growing chorus questioning the inclusion of Simon Munawa in the squad, Akbay defended the player saying despite his inconsistency he had his “surprise moments”. He said Munawa can come in from nowhere and change the team’s fortunes.

“Simon has his surprise moments, he would not be playing good football and you would be asking yourself what is that guy doing and then, boom, he scores and there are times when he is playing well but nothing really comes off it. The thrust of the midfield is attack and I believe he fits that bill well as he can take the ball forward well although he struggles when we are defending,” said Akbay.

Meanwhile, at the Colliery Hwange take on Independence Cup champions, Dynamos in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter. Hwange last lost to Dynamos at home in 2012 and the Nation Dube-coached side would be out to ensure it stays like that. The coal miners would be buoyed by an away win against Chapungu while DeMbare are on cloud nine after beating Highlanders on penalties to lift the Independence Cup on Tuesday.

Fixtures

Today: Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery), Caps United v Tsholotsho (National Sports), Shabanie Mine v Harare City (Maglas).