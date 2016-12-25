Cain Mathema taken

Raymond Jaravaza/Nqobile Tshili, Sunday Life Correspondents

IT’S every girl’s dream to marry a successful and well off man but for one Midlands State University graduate that man is none other than a minister, respected politician and businessman.

Yes, ladies you can eat your hearts out!

Matabeleland North Provincial Minister and Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Cain Mathema is no longer on the market.

The Minister’s bachelor days officially came to an end on Thursday afternoon when he said “I do” to his youthful wife Bathabetsoe Diana Nare at a colourful wedding ceremony held at the Southern Comfort Lodge in Bulawayo.

Clad in a sky blue suit Minister Mathema (67) and Nare (23) in all-white gown tied the knot in front of a sizeable crowd that included Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, his wife Sikhanyisiwe, senior Government officials such as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Recreation Dr Godfrey Chipare,

Tsholotsho chiefs and headmen as well as friends and relatives.

Also in attendance were captains of industry who include the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries Busisa Moyo.

Nare — now Mrs Mathema was described by her family as a highly ambitious, self-driven young woman.

Her uncle, Desire Nare said she was a business administrator who recently graduated at Midlands State University.

Mr Nare said her niece attended Ntalale Primary School in Gwanda District before moving to Usher High School where she did her A-level.

“She lost her father, who was my older brother in 2004 when she was still young and I believe losing a parent at a tender age made her turn out into a strong and determined young woman who set her goals very high. She is a God-fearing young woman and she loved modelling since she was a little girl,” said Nare, who is based in the United States of America.

An Assemblies of God Church devotee the bride, who has an older sister Ntokozo, describes herself on her Facebook page as “one happy girl who doesn’t pay attention to negativity and owns her throne”.

Nare said he was shocked by the humility shown by Minister Mathema who came down to their family to seek a hand in marriage with their daughter.

“It’s a bit intimidating to be honest but Mathema is a humble man and he is down to earth. He has chosen to live the rest of his life with Bathabetsoe and I know he will take good care of her,” said Nare.

He said at first he was not convinced that it was good for her niece to marry a man of Mathema’s age.

“I had my reservations about the age difference but after a lengthy discussion with Bathabetsoe she convinced me that she was happily in love and I had to respect that. The most important thing is that they are in love,” he added.

The couple wedded under the Marriage Act Chapter 5.11 and was solemnised by Bulawayo provincial magistrate Enias Magate.

And Magate aptly explained to the newlyweds that Chapter 5.11 is a monogamous marriage in which one man only has one woman in their lifetime and purporting to enter into another marriage is a criminal offence.

While Nare spoke about his niece, Cde Mpofu had something to say about Minister Mathema, a colleague in Government and a friend in the party and neighbour in Matabeleland North.

Cde Mpofu said Cde Mathema had been a lonely figure for a very long time and it was good that he was now settling down.

“Cde Mathema has finally found a partner, a life partner after a long spell of loneliness. I personally used to feel pity for him because he needed a partner, least did I know that he was looking for the right partner and this ceremony we’ve witnessed is a wonderful union of my brother Mathema with his wife which I feel is a lifelong union,” Cde Mpofu.

He said politicians need companions due to life pressures associated with their jobs.

“Because of the kind of work we do as politicians, you need a partner, you need a friend, you need someone who will actually listen and understand the vagaries of political challenges,” he said.

Cde Mpofu said the invitation of these dignitaries was confirmation that Cde Mathema was serious with his union.

“By having brought us here to witness such an important occasion Mathema has shown that he is a very very thorough and careful man. It took him such a very long time to identify his partner and we’ve no doubt that he has found a partner who will understand him for what he is. A politician, senior politician for that matter for us as colleagues we’re very happy for him,” said Cde Mpofu. — @nqotshili