Cal_Vin’s evolution…Dat Luveve Boy from Kasi to UK via Dubai

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

FOR many Zimbabweans, and for the longest time, it was unthinkable and beyond imagination that someone from the Luveve ghetto would someday become one of the country’s hottest musical properties and go on to perform on the world stage.

It is quite possible that if anyone had made such a suggestion early years back, he or she would have been mocked and laughed at. The prospect of a local hip hop artiste from Bulawayo’s high density suburbs making noise on the world stage was just simply preposterous to the average Joe.

Fast forward 32 years and one Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo popularly known as Cal_Vin has a story to tell. The boy from Luveve’s dusty streets has conquered the world and stormed the music industry with his creative and often thought provoking rap styles.

Often seen as brash and abrasive, Cal_Vin was introduced to the hip hop world in the late 90s and given a life changing opportunity to record his very first studio track in 2003. His determination to become a world class artiste drove him to start producing his own beats in 2004, but his major breakthrough in the industry only came in 2014 when he released his blockbuster EP, Dat Luveve Boy.

A master of shock thought, his arrival shook the industry and it take long for its major players to realise that greatness was in the offing. The track Zkhuphan drove people literally crazy, dominating airwaves and topping the charts at different local radio stations. The hit has been largely credited as being the fuel that propelled Cal_Vin to what has become mass popularity.

The delectable hit attracted South African rap king Casper Nyovest who remixed it for his own market slowly turning it into a phenomenal track.

Nyovest, who recently performed in front of a packed FNB Stadium in South Africa, quickly realised Cal_Vin’s limitless potential and stage presence and decided to go on a European tour.

On any given day, one is bound to either overhear or be part of arguments and criticism surrounding hip hop in Bulawayo, but Cal_Vin has managed to command a massive following both from his hometown and across the country. Fellow hip hop artistes have been left in his wake and many are stunned by the reception he got when he performed at Shoko Festival in Harare.

Thousands of youths who gathered at the event chanted Cal_Vin`s name when he got on stage proving that the muso was slowly turning heads and developing into a hip hop darling.

His blistering career has earned him multiple awards year after year including Best Male and Hip hop Artiste of the Year at this year`s Bulawayo Arts Awards.

His discography includes the Perfect Balance, Askies, Year of the Vin and Santa Vin EP.

Without a doubt this demigod of the hip hop industry is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists in the City of Kings. He has changed the face of hip hop into a dominating genre creating his own dynasty in the process.

He is the brains behind the creation of a hip hop label called the Kontrol Tribe founded last year and has been a huge success so far. It features thriving hip hop stars like GTL, Mawiza, Jungle, Bwoi, and Zizzi Azzazzi.

His love for the game has often seen him “beef” with many people and organisations, his most recent clash erupting when he told Bulawayo`s local radio, Skyz Metro FM not to play his music after they had left out a hip hop category for their inaugural Skyz Metro Music Awards.

Although this soured his relationship with the station, Cal_Vin`s actions did not fall on deaf ears as Skyz Metro announced that they had added a hip hop awards category.

When Sunday Life Society asked Cal_Vin about his breakdown with the local station, he said he did not hold any grudges with the station adding that his intention was to stand up for hip hop not fight the station.

“It`s very important that Bulawayo has its own radio station. A local station will enable local artistes to get lots of airplay which has been the problem over the years. However, it is also important that the station appreciate all the genres from Bulawayo. I am totally behind Skyz Metro,” he said.

At this year`s Zimbabwe Hip hop Awards, this master of the rap game was given the honour to host the event in the City of Kings. His all too loyal fans were not impressed with the awards as the rapper failed to bag an accolade. However, Cal_Vin said the awards were a special experience he will forever cherish and thanked the organisers for giving him such an opportunity.

“I know my fans are very much sad that I did not win an award. I believe the awards were very fair. I think I didn’t do enough this year.”

“I spent 2017 working on my new album and nothing more. Hence, I understand why I didn’t win. I promise my fans a prosperous 2018 and I have a message for my counterparts: get ready, the king will be back,” he said.

Last week, Cal_vin’s dream of touring the UK for his much hyped Made In Bulawayo concert at Birmingham became a reality. It was a long trip for the award winning rapper who first took a flight to Dubai before connecting to the UK. The talented superstar defied all odds by being one of the first male hip hop artists from high density suburbs to launch an 18 track album. Revenge of the Vin has 18 hit songs including an intro and outro. Some of the tracks on the album are Italian Job, Everywhere, Thina, Lately, Kardashian, Broke NXGGX, Kingkong, Lover, Shine, Ngeke, TsekBout it, Ghetto, Grateful, Hip hop capital and Royalty.

Sunday Life Society spoke to the award winning rapper during his UK tour and asked him about performing in Europe and rubbing shoulders with UK artistes. The hip hop mogul said he was having one of the best moments of his life and hoped to have more international tours in the future.

“It feels amazing being in the UK to raise the Zimbabwean flag high. It all started as a dream from the corners of Luveve playing boys games with my friends, and now I am crossing borders and flying overseas doing something that was generally frowned upon. It`s memorable experience and I hope this will inspire many youths to work harder so they can achieve greater heights in the future. Everything is possible with God, the trick is to believe in your abilities and be perseverant,” he said.

During his UK tour, Cal_Vin has been rubbing shoulders with renowned artistes of England. He even got the opportunity to meet comedian Xavier who was raised in Zimbabwe but has a South African background. Many people know Xavier as the guy who found fame when he posted a video of himself screaming from the car “Ngiyatshiselwa “ which means I am feeling the heat when UK was rocked with massive heat wave last year.

The Z`khuphan hit maker said it was an honour meeting and having chats with international superstars adding that his brief encounter with Xavier was very special.

“It’s everyone`s dream to rub shoulders with global superstars. It feels great and motivating. For me, this is only the beginning as I am braced to explore the world. It’s my dream to make my country proud. I want to show the world that Zimbabwe has got amazing talents that can make the world fall in love with them,” he said.

Cal_Vin thanked everybody who has played a part in his rise to stardom and to people who helped make his ‘Made In Bulawayo’ UK tour possible.

“I am thankful to international superstars like Jay-Z and Snoop Dog for making me fall in love with hip hop and inspire me to choose a hip hop path. I am very humbled with fans support. To my ancestors please keep watching over your son and finally to my critics, keeping doing the job as your criticism is the necessary fuel on my journey as an artist,” he said.

He added that he was looking forward working with UK based artistes like Tehillah Music, Stormzy, Big Shaq, Xavier and King Xoli.

Cal_Vin is still not married but is in a romantic relationship with Shantel who is from Luveve also despite rumours that the two had gone their separate ways.

Cal_vin is at the top of the rap game and his message to the game is delivered with his usual brash confidence: See Yah! — @NcubeBhekumuzi