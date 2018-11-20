Carling Black Label National Pool Championships national finals for Byo

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | 180 views
Obidience Nyaumwe getting his prize for being the 2017 Carling Black Label men's champion

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

RAYLTON Sports Club in Bulawayo will be a hive of activity when it hosts the Carling Black Label National Pool Championships on Saturday.

The games being played this Saturday are set to begin at 10am and entrance will be free to the public.

Carling Black Label as a brand has sponsored the national pool tournaments for over 10 years now, something Delta Beverages said is driven by the efforts to develop and reward the spirit of championship among their consumers. The brand has further increased its footprint in pool by sponsoring the Zimbabwe Tertiary Institutions Sports Union pool games this year.

Priscilla Chisoro picking up her prize for being the 2017 women's champion

The road to the Carling Black Label National Pool Tournament began with the regional tournaments which started on 27 October with games played across the country where more than 1 500 people participated. The winners from these games clinched spots to the final. In the final, there will be 64 men and 32 women battling it out to win the coveted prizes that we are giving away this year. Carling Black Label will be rewarding the two winners, from the men and women’s divisions with a branded pool table and $1 000 in their mobile wallet.

Last year, Obedience Nyaumwe and Priscilla Chisoro were the biggest winners at the Carling Black Label National Pool Championships held at Manicaland Motoring Club in Mutare when they picked up the top prizes in the men and women respectively.

Carol Dube the women's bronze medalist getting part of her prize

Nyaumwe, who competed under Chitungwiza, defeated Paul Taderera 2-0 in the final. Gift Mutimwi beat Benjamin Mabhugu in the third place playoff. Chisoro of Bulawayo came one nil down to overcome Emma Chirebvu 2-1 in the women’s final.

There was also joy for Bulawayo in the women’s third place playoff when Carol Dube saw off the challenge of Someya Mlauzi 2-1 to pick up the bronze medal.

Nyaumwe walked away with $1 000, a trophy, cue stick and three cases of CBL. Taderera won $600 which was accompanied by a cue stick and two cases of CBL. Mutimwi got $300 which came with a T-shirt, cap and a case of CBL while Taderera’s reward was $200, a T-shirt, cap and case of CBL.

Chisoro smiled all the way back to Bulawayo with $1 000, a trophy, cue stick and three cases of CBL. Chirebvu took home $600, T-shirt, cap as well as a case of CBL.

@Mdawini_29

