Chat with Sis Noe…My boyfriend is a virgin

Hi Sis Noe

HOW long after having sex do I have to take the morning after pill? — Worried.

Reply

Also known as emergency contraception (EC), the morning after pill contains a high dose of hormones that help to prevent pregnancy soon after sex. Research suggests that while it’s recommended that EC is taken within 72 hours, it’s moderately effective up to 120 hours, dependent on the formula that’s used. Emergency contraception is often referred to as the “morning after pill,” but the sun doesn’t have to come up for it to be taken. In fact, the general consensus is that for most formulations, the sooner it’s taken, the more effective it is. Currently, there are some options on the market, both over-the-counter and by prescription, to protect against unintended pregnancy for those that had contraceptive method fail or had unprotected sex.

Hi Sis Noe

My boyfriend is a virgin but I am not. I don’t know if I should tell him that I am not a virgin. — Worried.

Reply

Choosing what to tell a new potential partner can be a tough decision. While it’s not dishonest to withhold this information, it’s likely to make conversations about yours and your partner’s past trickier. Before engaging in sexual activities with a new partner, it’s helpful to talk with each other about your sexual histories and preferences to make sure you are both on the same page. During these discussions, you may learn that you have each had experience with some sexual activities but not with others. It’s also worth considering that being able to talk with a potential partner about these topics may be a sign of your comfort level or readiness to have sex with that person.

Hi Sis Noe

My semen is now thick and porridge like. It used to be watery. Is something wrong with me? — Worried.

Reply

There is no need to stress — this phenomenon is not as sticky as it might seem. Chunky or clumpy semen is normal and probably is not a symptom of a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Semen (a.k.a. cum, ejaculate) can vary in texture, odour, colour, and taste. While biology causes most differences among men, factors such as temperature, physical activity, diet, and recent ejaculations also may have an effect. Semen can also change in consistency and appearance in the minutes after leaving the penis. However, if you notice other symptoms along with a change in the semen you may consider talking with a health care provider.

Hi Sis Noe

I had genital warts a year ago but I got treated and I no longer have it. I was wondering should I tell my future sexual partner or partners that I once had it. I told my ex about it and we had sex using a condom but our relationship did not last. — Worried.

Reply

You pose an interesting and complicated question. While you are right that warts infection may be treated or clear on its own, it’s hard to know for sure if it’s truly gone. Using a condom during sex can definitely reduce the risk of passing warts to your partner(s), but it’s not guaranteed. For this reason, honesty is always important in any type of sexual relationship. Honest communication is crucial to relationships, even casual ones, and talking about warts could reduce the stigma surrounding this extremely common sexually transmitted infection (STI). Along the same lines, opening up a discussion about your sexual health history may prompt your partner to do the same. Talking with your partner(s) could also be a learning opportunity — for example, maybe he doesn’t know about the vaccines Gardasil and Cervarix which can protect both men and women against several HPV strains. Also, having an open conversation might end up being a stress reliever for your partner(s) — nearly all sexually active adults have had at least one type of HPV at some point in their lives.

Hi Sis Noe

Every time after I have sex I have a feeling that I must go to the toilet. Is this normal? — Worried.

Reply

There are many different types of sexual activities that can lead a person to feel like he or she needs to take a bathroom break. Some types of sex may actually make a person feel like she or he had an accident in the bed. Others can actually increase that “go-to-the-toilet” feeling. It most happens when you get a G-spot orgasm. This highly intense form of orgasm happens when a particular area of the vagina is sufficiently stimulated. Emptying your bladder before sex can usually help reassure yourself that you are not urinating. Other explanations for the urge to urinate could be pressure on the bladder externally from certain sexual positions or vaginal penetration at certain angles, which could also put pressure on the bladder. If you are trying to avoid this full-bladder feeling, completely emptying it right before sex could help reassure you that an accident won’t happen while you are getting it on. Of course, if it does, know that urine is sterile.

Hi Sis Noe

When I have sex with my boyfriend the condom keeps slipping off and it turns me off. It frustrates me. — Help.

Reply

A condom that continuously slip-slides away can be frustrating especially if it keeps killing the mood. Fortunately there are a few things you can troubleshoot to get to the root of the problem. First off, next time your partner puts on a condom you might want to check the fit. Is the condom snug around the shaft of the penis? Did your boyfriend roll the condom down all of the way? Is there extra latex hanging or bunched up? They don’t call it a love glove for nothing; the condom should not slide around on him while he is sliding around in you, so make sure it fits like a glove. Keep in mind that brands and styles of condoms are varied.

Perhaps sampling a few to see which ones provides a better fit may be helpful, and fun. Another thing to consider is your position during sex. Have you noticed that the condom escapes only when you and your partner are in certain positions? If he were on his back when you make love, for example, would the condom be less likely to come off? Trying a number of positions to see what keeps the condom in place may not only help you diagnose the problem; it could spice up your routine as well.

Condoms are made to fit tightly on an erect penis, so another thing to check is whether your boyfriend is keeping his erection during sex. Erections can come and go (perfectly normal, by the way); if this is the case, the condom may loosen its grip and slip off. A smaller sized condom may be appropriate so that he doesn’t slip out during a lull in erection. Saying and doing things that will maintain arousal during sex may also help in this situation. Lastly, although it can be challenging to talk about this stuff, the best way to figure out what is going on with your boyfriend down there may be asking him what he thinks is causing the problem. It’s possible that he knows what the difficulty is, but is embarrassed to tell you, or assumes you already know. Never underestimate the power of open, honest communication.