Dokora dropped as President makes changes

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 | 2946 views
Dr Dokora

Kuda Bwititi, Harare Bureau
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has adjusted his Cabinet; making new appointments, reassigning two ministers, and dropping Primary and Secondary Education Minister-designate Dr Lazarus Dokora.

Three deputy ministers have been redeployed, with all new ministers being sworn in at State House in Harare tomorrow. In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the adjustments ensured “compliance   with the Constitution and considerations of gender, demography and special needs”.

He said President Mnangagwa had also appointed “special advisors to him and his Office pending outcomes of the December Congress of the ruling Zanu-PF party”.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet also wishes to advise that the invitation to the swearing in ceremony extends to all Ministers of State, including Deputy Ministers.”

Cde Petronella Kagonye is the new Labour and Social Welfare Minister, taking over from Professor Clever Nyathi who becomes Special Advisor on National Peace and Reconciliation in the Office of the President.  That brief will be headed by a Vice-President to be appointed after Zanu-PF’s
Extraordinary Congress in December.

Prof Paul Mavima has been appointed Primary and Secondary Education Minister, replacing Dr Dokora. Prof Mavima was previously Dr Dokora’s deputy.  Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, who had been designated Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, is now a Special Advisor to the President; alongside Cde Joshua Teke Malinga who moves from the position of Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister-designate.

Cde Victor Matemadanda has been reassigned from War Veterans Deputy Minister to the Zanu-PF’s National Commissar He replaces the sacked Mr Saviour Kasukuwere. Cde Pupurayi Togarepi ceases to deputise Minister Sithembiso Nyoni at the Women’s and Youth Affairs Ministry to focus on his role of Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs.

Last Thursday, President Mnangagwa announced a Cabinet that reflects his vision for rapid economic turnaround. Some of the ministers-designate did not represent parliamentary constituencies in keeping with Section 104(3) of the Constitution.

These are Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Cde July Moyo, Major-General Sibusiso Moyo, Ambassador Mutsvangwa, Prof Amon Murwira, Mr Winston Chitando, Cde Matemadanda, Professor Clever Nyathi and Cde Togarepi.

Presidential Spokesperson Mr George Charamba said President Mnangagwa was alive to the Constitutional requirement for him to appoint up to five Cabinet ministers from outside Parliament and would find legally valid space to accommodate his them.

  • Only me

    Dokora feel it!!!!

  • garanga

    On behalf of many of us, Concerned Parents, a big thank-you for listening and removing Lazarus Dokora!

    He made learning difficult and confusing for the children, at the same time belittling the teaching profession by dictating his unfounded and destructive experiments on the way they performed their duties.

    Well done!