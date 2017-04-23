Donna sticks to Christian values

Loveness Mpofu

While icons like Katy Perry and Jessica Simpson who grew up under the realms of strong Christian groundings managed to stray from these instilled values once they achieved celebrity status, multi-talented Donna Ncube has however, managed to strike a balance between her Christian grounding and her career as a professional artiste.

With so many achievements ranging from being a musician, model, actress, journalist, TV and Radio presenter/producer (Skyz Metro), she has not allowed fame to change her or her values. She still stands well within the confines of her Christian values.

Originating from Siganda (Nkayi, Matabeleland North province) but born and bred in Bulawayo, Donna is the epitome of beauty with brains and an influential leader who strives to see people rise to levels which she herself is still to reach. She stays with her mother, brother, sister-in-law, aunt, two nephews and a dog named Dag.

The artiste went to Jabulani Pre-School, Nkulumane Primary School then Dumezweni Primary, St Bernards High School and Luveve High School. She raises National University of Science and Technology (Nust)’s flag high as her prosperity entails the skills she got from the tertiary institution.

The vibrant and cheerful Donna is a strong-willed lady, a trait which has seen all her efforts result in outstanding results.

Recently, she was nominated for a National Arts Merit Awards in the Best Actress category.

Speaking on the nomination Donna said: “I’m so grateful that at the beginning of the year I got nominated for a Nama, because it shows that people are watching; they are seeing what I’m doing.”

Humbly she added: “Although the award was won by Jesse Simboti, a media actress, I was a young girl when I watched her work. To be nominated in the same category as her was amazing and humbling because I’m just a young woman still trying to find my footing in the industry.”

Donna entered the acting industry in 2014 where she acted in her first short film Father’s Day. From then she did another one titled Bonke which was followed by The Truth. All these were films she did in collaboration with her classmates while still at Nust.

Apart from her professional image, Donna has a lighter side to her. She only keeps one friend, Nondumiso Mishelle Ncube, who is her close companion. They are both high-spirited young women who seem to have a lot in common.

Nondumiso said: “Interestingly we both share the same surname and we first met at Sunday School. We also went to the same high school and that’s when we became tight friends. Both of us have the same Christian values which have been the foundation of our friendship. We also love singing and we are good on the dance floor. So, I can gladly say being praise and worship addicts, sharing same values and same talents are the striking features that bind us together.”

She reluctantly revealed that her friend’s flaws are being an introvert and very sensitive.

One of Donna’s lecturers, Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, said: “Donna is dynamite in a small package because when I looked at her she was that quiet and reserved student but I would be surprised to hear that she was involved in different projects. So I strongly believe that she found herself during the time she spent at Nust and now she is reaching great heights.”

Later, after graduating at Nust she has held live shows and produced songs such as Ngiyakhumbula and Wamuhle, which have received great response. She acted in theatre productions like Voices in my Head, a play exhibited at the Art Gallery last year. Also, she is a proud presenter at Skyz Metro FM, taking the 10am session.

Unlike many celebrities who are inspired by other people or certain concepts in this world, Donna’s inspiration comes from within. With a beam on her face she said: “I have reflections of myself as a young girl and I remember that whenever I used to play with my brother I was the hero and had a doll of mine which was my AK 47. When it came to music my audience was the gravel outside our house and then a lemon attached to a stick was my microphone. From then I always had an interest in the art sector, and it was printed in my mind that this was what I wanted to achieve.”

The entertainment industry is a tough sector which requires hard work and passion. The industry is also dominated by men and it can be difficult for female artistes to thrive.

Donna conceded that segregation and categorisation are part of the challenges that female artistes face.

“First of all as an artiste the challenge is that when you are starting out it’s not everyone who will understand that acting is a career for one to pursue. Most people are sceptical about acting as an honest living that can pay the bills.”

Thoughtfully she added: “Also, categorisation is a challenge in that when you are a female artiste this is what you have to do, so you are expected to be the lady that balances the story. This is retrogressive because as an artiste I want to express myself in the way that I understand the character. We need that liberty as female artistes.”

With so much on her plate it’s quite fascinating to know the secret behind her multi-tasking skills. Proudly, the young actress noted that it’s a lot of dedication and knowing what she wants to achieve.

She believes that with passion anything is possible, even if it means two hours of sleep.

“For instance, we worked with a South African director in one of the productions I did in December and one day he said, ‘we are set for 7am in the morning up to 3 am and be back here at 7am’. She continued, “So, people were complaining and he simply said this is the industry for the hungry meaning that it’s passion that makes me manage all of it.”

From the look of things it seems she doesn’t have enough time to rest; does her career have impact on her normal social life?

Well, according to the endowed Donna N it does. The perception that spotlight changes a person seems to be endorsed even by people who know her.

However, she strongly ascertains that she is still the same person; rather it is them who have changed because they can’t believe that someone can be in the public eye and still remain unchanged. Also, she related that even in her personal relationship she needs someone who understands her industry because it’s about working odd hours and engaging with different males.

As far as her family is concerned, she recalls it wasn’t easy for her mother when she joined the industry because of fear of stereotypes on artistes and public figures. Nevertheless, with time her mother became fully supportive because she had proved responsible and challenged the stereotype.

Among her role models she names Mai Chisamba and United States’ Oprah Winfrey, whom she follows in their footsteps.

Donna admires each and every person who wakes up in the morning and goes to a job they love, not because they are forced by the economic situation.

She advised young people who aspire to be in the entertainment industry to know who they are, what they would do and wouldn’t do. She based this on that there are cruel people who dangle nice gold things so as to trap young girls into sleeping with them.

She highlighted: “I was raised in a Christian family which I’m very grateful for because I have conquered a lot of things because of my beliefs and upbringing. So, know who you are and be strong on your beliefs and what you stand for. Most importantly, have a strong connection with God because this industry works you a lot and if you don’t have that spiritual uplift or backing, then you might end up abusing drugs or being an alcoholic. It’s a shark eats shark scenario, so be the bigger shark!”

The writer is a Media and Journalism student at the National University of Science and Technology.