ECG in fundraising bid to build mega church in Byo

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

AFTER holding a massive church service where wife to prominent South Africa-based Malawian man of cloth, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri gathered an estimated 15 000 Christians to the church’s Sunday of Wonders event last month, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church is seeking to invest in the country by building a mega church in Bulawayo.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering a week ago launched a raffle ticket competition, with a Honda Fit Sport standing as the grand prize. ECG Zimbabwe head and resident pastor Patrick Boanerge said while he was attending a pastors’ conference in South Africa last week, prophet Bushiri told him of his intensions and that the church in Zimbabwe was doing wonders in terms of Christian gathering and development.

“We are holding a month-long raffle, where tickets are going for $10. There is a car, which stands to be won by a lucky winner.

The competition is not only limited to church members but the public as well. The aim of the competition being to raise funds for the building of a church in Zimbabwe,” said pastor Boanerge.

He said they would in November procure land, which they had already identified, with construction of the church being scheduled for March 2018.

“Next year around about this time we will hold another competition, where people stand a chance of winning a Mercedes Benz. We have faith that we will build a house of worship, a house of God,” said pastor Boanerge.

He added that through the building of the church it would create employment and development to the city, in terms of infrastructure.

Raffle tickets are available at the church, housed in Belmont along Fife Street extension.

“We are going to have a road show soon to market the vehicle and get people knowing about the competition,” said Pastor Boanerge.

