‘I deserved it’

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum attacking midfielder, Rodwell Chinyengetere, who was crowned the 2017 Castle Soccer Stars of the Year, believes that he deserved the top accolade because he worked hard during the just ended season.

A delighted Chinyengetere said after being chosen among the best 11 last month, he knew he had a chance of walking away with the top gong. He saw off the challenge of his FC Platinum teammate Kevin Moyo and Dynamos skipper Ocean Mushure.

“I am so happy, I think I deserve it because I have worked hard for it. Obviously being selected among the 11, I had an eye on it also, I was looking forward to it,’’ Chinyengetere said.

For the former Zimbabwe Saints and Hwange player, it was a huge relief for him to be voted as the best player in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. His career seemed to be over when he broke his right leg after a collision with Monomotapa goalkeeper Artwell Mukandi in September 2012 when he was turning out for Hwange. Chinyengetere returned to training almost a year later and continued playing for Hwange until he moved to FC Platinum at the end of 2015.

“It’s a relief for me after all those things, otherwise I could have gone somewhere if I had not broken my leg so I think it’s a reward from God,’’ he said.

The 29-year-old, who grew up in Kadoma, was instrumental in FC Platinum winning their maiden Premier Soccer League title. Chinyengetere scored nine league goals and was on target with a header when Pure Platinum Play beat Chapungu 2-0 at Ascot Stadium to be crowned champions.

While a lot of players have ambitions of playing outside the country after being voted the best in the domestic league, Chinyengetere’s desire is to make sure that FC Platinum make a huge impression in next year’s African Champions League.

“Currently I am doing the FC Platinum thing. Going into the African safari, our aim is surpassing what every club in Zimbabwe has reached. I think every player’s ambition is to win medals so it’s something we know it’s not easy out there but we want to push for a better stage,’’ Chinyengetere said.

Meanwhile, Moyo, who was tipped by many to pick up the top accolade had no hard feelings losing out to Chinyengetere and instead was delighted to finally have his talent recognised.

“I feel great. I think this is a big achievement for me, it was my first time to be part of the 11 soccer stars and to be the first runner-up it’s a big achievement for me. Maybe I could have been a soccer star but I think God’s time is the best, I think I did well this season, helping my team to win the league and making history,’’ Moyo said.

The 24-year-old, a former striker who was converted to a central defender when he made it into the Zimbabwe Under-20 national team scored four crucial goals for FC Platinum in the 30 matches he played. His memorable league match for the just ended season was the 2-1 victory over Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava Stadium in the penultimate round of fixtures. Moyo scored an equaliser just before the break after Michael Charamba had given Tonderai Ndiraya’s boys the lead. Chinyengetere gave FC Platinum victory in the second half.

It was a great evening for the Zvishavane-based recently crowned champions with their mentor Norman Mapeza picking up the Coach of the Year award. Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was named Keeper of the year.-@Mdawini_29