JUST IN: Heavy rains, thunderstorms expected

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of a heavy storm accompanied by damaging winds, lightning, hail and flash flooding that could destroy infrastructure and uproot trees.

In a statement on Thursday, MSD warned that the country could receive in excess of 55 mm on average daily between Thursday and Tuesday.

MSD said the Department of Civil Protection, Local Authorities, the Police and power utilities should be on high alert.

“Following the alert that the Meteorological Services Department issued on 1 February 2018, more heavy rain is forecast from Thursday 8 to Monday 12 and it is therefore necessary to extend this warning to Tuesday 13 February.

The period should be rainy, occasionally with heavy rain in excess of 50 mm in 24 hours in places but mainly along and north of the central watershed as well as the eastern highlands.

“Indications are that the rain may be sharp downpours accompanied by damaging winds, lightning, hail and flash flooding. Uprooting of trees and damage to infrastructure is possible with this type of rain intensity.

“The Department by way of this press release is alerting responsible authorities such as the Department of Civil Protection, Local Authorities, the Police and power utilities to be on the alert for the duration of the period.

The Department will continue monitoring the weather conditions. Further Alerts and Advisories will be issued as and when the need arises,” said MSD in a statement.