JUST IN: Paul Mangwana appointed Zanu-PF spokesperson

by Sunday News Online | Thursday, Jul 19, 2018 | 1012 views

PAUL-MANGWANA..

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

The ruling party ZANU PF has appointed Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana as the party’s spokesperson to give Cde Simon Khaya Moyo ample of time to campaign for the Bulilima-Mangwe senatorial seat in the forth coming elections.

In a press statement, ZANU PF Director Administrator Dickson Dzora said Cde  Mangwana would be the party’s spokesperson until further notice.

“This communication serves to notify members of the media and other stakeholders that Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana is the Acting ZANU PF spokesperson until further notice. This is due to the fact that the Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo is currently seized with campaigning for the Bulilima-Mangwe Senatorial,” read part of the statement.

 

