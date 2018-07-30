JUST IN: “We are experiencing democracy never witnessed before” – ED

Zimbabwe President and ZANU PF Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country is experiencing democracy never witnessed before.

He was speaking shortly after casting his vote at Sherwood Primary shcool in Kwekwe.

Earlier on, on social media the President urged the nation to be respectful and tolerant.

On Election Day, let us vote with peace in our hearts. Let us be respectful, tolerant and love one another. Let us remember that no matter who we support, we are all brothers and sisters. We are one people, with one dream and one destiny. We will sink or swim together.”