JUST IN: “We are experiencing democracy never witnessed before” – ED

by Sunday News Online | Monday, Jul 30, 2018 | 122 views
President Mnangagwa casts his vote

President Mnangagwa casts his vote

Zimbabwe President and ZANU PF Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country is experiencing democracy never witnessed before.

He was speaking shortly after casting his vote at Sherwood Primary shcool in Kwekwe.

Earlier on, on social media the President urged the nation to be respectful and tolerant.

On Election Day, let us vote with peace in our hearts. Let us be respectful, tolerant and love one another. Let us remember that no matter who we support, we are all brothers and sisters. We are one people, with one dream and one destiny. We will sink or swim together.”

>
Like it? Share it!

What is in a last name, specifically, a father’s last name? Part 2

More Related News
Birth Certificate Template - 34+ Free Word, Pdf, Psd Format in Official Birth Certificate Template What is in a last name, specifically, a father’s last name? Part 2

Delta Ndou DESPITE the challenges of legal decision-making that can and often do come with letting one’s child use the surname of an absentee father, so many mothers of...

women Maboyi fights for the rural girl child

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter ASPIRING Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Beitbridge West Cde Ruth Mavhungu Maboyi (61) has pledged to address the challenges faced by...

PAUL-MANGWANA.. JUST IN: Paul Mangwana appointed Zanu-PF spokesperson

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter The ruling party ZANU PF has appointed Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana as the party’s spokesperson to give Cde Simon Khaya Moyo ample of time...

WhatsApp Image 2018-07-14 at 12.54.39 PM AS IT HAPPENED: President Mnangagwa at Johane Marange Shrine

Online Editor: Stanford Chiwanga Updates: Tendai Mugabe 15:55 – That’s it from us today. Thank you for being with us. Join us next time. 15:41 – President...