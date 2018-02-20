LATEST: Deportations from South Africa drop by 16 percent

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE number of Zimbabweans being deported via Beitbridge border post for violating South Africa’s immigration laws went down by 16,4 percent last year compared to 2016.

Statistics from the Department of Immigration show that 13 767 people were sent home in 2016, while 11 509 were deported last year.

The Assistant Regional Immigration Officer in charge of Beitbridge, Mr Notius Tarisai, said they were implementing a number of strategies to reduce border jumping.

“We have recorded a drop in the number of people being sent home for violating immigration laws in the neighbouring country,” said Mr Tarisai.

“You will note that we are working with a number of stakeholders along our boundary line in reducing incidents of border jumping between the two countries.

“In addition, we have also been descending hard on those enhancing illegal movement by endorsing fake immigration stamps on people’s passports.

“The introduction of the special permits for Zimbabweans by the South African Government has resulted in many people travelling through legal channels.”

He said the deportees were being moved from South Africa by road via Beitbridge border post.

Those deported were for overstaying , had no legal travel documents, while others would have finished serving jail terms for various offences committed in that country.

He said the department will continue working with security personnel to curb illegal migration between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Under the current repatriation processes, the immigrants from south of the Limpopo River, are handed over to Zimbabwean authorities at the reception and support centre in Beitbridge.

They are then provided with post-return humanitarian assistance to ensure they do not become stranded and fall into immediate vulnerability.

The Government also helps the deportees with food and temporary shelter for returned unaccompanied minors.

Sunday News is reliably informed that a total of 385 483 returned migrants from South Africa were assisted at the reception centre in Beitbridge between 2006 and 2013, while 179 570 returned migrants from Botswana were assisted at the Plumtree Reception and Support Centre between 2008 and 2013.

The two centres have a holding capacity of 1000 people and overnight accommodation facilities for at least 600 people.

On average the two countries deport between 40 and 60 Zimbabweans daily for violating immigration laws.

However, deportations from Botswana and South Africa have been dropping due to the improved access of travel documents and growing economy in the country.