LIVE BLOG: ED in Lupane

by Sunday News Online | Friday, Jul 13, 2018 | 405 views

WhatsApp Image 2018-07-13 at 12.46.35 PM

Online Editor Stanford Chiwanga

Updates: Zimpapers Online Team

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is set to address a Zanu-PF rally in Matabeleland North at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane this afternoon.

Stay with us for live updates.

Earlier in the day he distributed cattle under the Command Livestock Programme in Jotsholo.

Lupane is an area blessed with coal-bed methane gas. Coal gas is a form of natural gas extracted from coal beds. In recent years, it has become an important source of energy, predominantly used in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Methane gas is mostly used in power generation and fertilizer production.

It is also home to indigenous hardwood forests such as teak (Baikiaea Plurijuga), mahogany (Guibortia coleosperma), mukwa (Pterocaspus angolensis) and other indigenous hardwoods such as wooden banana, Leadwood and white seringa (Kirkia Acuminata).

The Matabeleland North provincial capital is also home to Lupane State University.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES

 

>
Govt avails $15m for innovation hubs, universities infrastructural upgrade

LIVE: President Mnangagwa at Johane Marange Shrine

