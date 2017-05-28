MAKHO LANDS IT BIG: Essence signs Zim version of Minnie, Boity or Bonang



Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S very own US-based celebrity and lifestyle reporter, former Miss Zim USA contestant Makhosazana Ndlovu warmly known as Makho, has landed what she described as — her dream job — with Essence Magazine, where she will be its host.

She joins a brood of sisters in the “grind” South Africa’s sexy Minnie Dlamini, Boity, and Bonang.

But the question probably on everybody’s lips is: who is Makho and why compare her to these South African TV goddesses?

For those in the dark, Makho has been chasing her “dream” job for . . . well since probably before this publication discovered her in 2012.

Makho has landed gigs such as being America’s Russell Simmons, GlobalGrind red carpet video correspondent, has been (Black Entertainment Television) BET Africa US correspondent among many other stints with reputable cable network programs.

So is she better than her South African counterparts? Of course for a girl born in seldom developed Bulawayo and becoming known in a first world country like the US she is by all means better than them. In fact the South Africans have been better exposed and the industry that they could have been approached for the job but Makho had it!

Thrilled to announce the news Makho posted on her Facebook page:

“A bit of personal news . . . WOW Facebook Fam. I am THRILLED to announce that I am the new #EssenceLive host. Little ole me from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe just landed her dream job at Essence hosting a weekly talk show about relationships, entertainment, hot topics and of course interviewing our fav celebs. I can’t deal. God is AWESOME. Hope you will stay on this journey with me, I am so thankful for all your words of support and encouragement over the years. #DreamsDoComeTrue.”

Essence Live is streamed every Tuesday at 3pm on Essence.com. On her debut show on 16 May she spoke to a TV drama series star Aisha Hinds who stars in the gut wrenching Shots Fired and Underground.

On the show, where she also gets to interact with fans, some said they adored her and that she brought the best out of her guests.

The show is also available on YouTube, where she has interviewed the likes of Tamar Braxton and John Legend.

Makho also runs her own blog, where she shares her thoughts on various day to day topical issues.

Not so long ago she wrote a great piece about the struggle to rising to the top, in an article titled: “Being a writer, presenter or model shouldn’t be complicated. 3 quick tips to help you elevate your game!”

She wrote: “Shhhh I have a secret to tell you. You ready? Lean in real close! OK here goes — contrary to popular belief, the entertainment industry is not as glamorous as it looks. Can I give you the real tea? It’s a lot of freaking hard work. Someone said this to me recently “an overnight success is seven or eight years.” Sobering isn’t it?

“Earlier today, I was on Twitter and saw the hashtag #OpenTheIndustry and became intrigued. In a nutshell, people were tweeting about the challenges facing actors, presenters, directors and writers in Mzansi. Initially, it seemed some of the tweets were directed at the talent that continues to land the top jobs in South Africa but the conversation evolved into a more holistic view of the entire industry. Are people getting booked for gigs based on their social media followers? What role do the channels and production companies play in who we see on TV? Does having an educational background in TV really make a difference?

“As a freelance reporter for the past four years, I have worked with Africa Magic, BET Africa, Global Grind, and SABC 3 etc . . so I had a lot to say on the matter. Sometimes a 140 characters isn’t enough. So to that end, I wanted to put my spin on the convo. If you are just starting out in this industry, here are 3 immediate steps you can take to get you to the next level.”

She went on to explain how to make it to the top:

1 Relationships are everything

In this game, your network is your net-worth. It’s all about who you know AND what you know. Building genuine relationships means connecting with people beyond a superficial level. For example, if you are at an industry event, it’s important not to just dish out your cards — the goal is to trade cards. So what happens if you can’t get in the room with the people you want to meet with? Herein lies the beauty of social media. Follow them on Twitter and go a step further by engaging with them. Desperation reeks — even in the digital space, people can smell that funkiness a mile way. Build a relationship first, ask for favours later.

2 Work on your craft

Truthfully to really REALLY make it in this industry, you have to be talented. Once the talent is there it has to be developed and constantly worked on. The presenters and actors we see on TV killing it prepare like crazy. They are not winging it folks! It’s that preparation that makes it look effortless. I took a hosting class recently and it changed my life. I blogged about it here. So forget about the hair, make-up, wardrobe and fame – DO THE WORK first!

3 The Internet Is Here . . .

Speaking of work, work, work, work . . . thank God we live in the Internet age. Be clear, it takes a lot of time to start making money in this industry. Lord knows I wish my pockets were fatter but for now my focus is on my hustle. If you want to work in TV, film or commercials there are instant resources that you can take advantage of. Here are 3 quick examples

1 You want to work in radio? Start a podcast or get an internship at your local radio station. Think outside the box.

2 Want to be a host? Make sure your YouTube page is poppin with your reel and other relevant work, Getting on the red carpet and hamming it up with your favorite celebs is difficult and takes time. But in the interim, you can start with interviewing people on the street and start building your reel/following that way.

3 Oh you want to act in movies, TV and commercials? Look up agents in your area that represent people that look like you and find out how to get signed for representation.

My point is where there is a will, there is a way. Again, forget the illusion of an overnight success.

