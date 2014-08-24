Nyati moves closer to his demise…The Sun will Rise Again — George Mujajati

NYATI’s star is no longer shining. He is going down gradually and he is aware of it. He is a traditionalist as he concludes that his ancestors have turned their backs on him. Things are no longer the same for him. He is going bankrupt each day such that he asks if somebody is stealing money from his companies. Most of his companies will have to be liquidated. He has an answer to the cause of his problems but is unprepared to face them head on. He says: “If only I could still find a way to keep my sweet secretaries on payroll. Oh, those girls are so sweet — I wouldn’t survive without them by my side!” Business cannot survive if one keeps unproductive people. Business ethics should come before pleasure. He is maintaining 10 wives most of whom do not love him.

Nyati claims that most of his wives have numerous boyfriends. He uses strong language calling them bloody hypocrites! Pirates! They pretend to love him yet they are after his money. If he knows all this about his wives, then why stick with them? He decides that Takundwa’s daughter, Sofia will be the first to go. He says he is sure that out of all his wives, she hates him the most. He sees it from the way she cringes each time he attempts to touch her. He keeps her for the things that he did with her father.

What did Nyati do with Takundwa, Sofia’s father? The answer will be provided before the end of this installment. Nyati says of late Sofia’s father has become a thorn in his flesh. No week passes by without him coming to demand a loan. His attempts to brush him aside have failed dismally. Takundwa, the simpleton, has now turned into a professional blackmailer. The previous week he wrote a letter to Nyati threatening to reveal everything if he did not get the money he so desperately needed.

Takundwa also threatened to reveal the true role that Nyati played during the war if he did not pay him. Nyati was hiding skeletons in his cupboard. Nyati was never a liberation war fighter. Instead he was in the Rhodesian army fighting against the guerrillas. He calls Nyati a bloody fool in his anger. A blinding wave of anger has suddenly seized him. His body is shaking uncontrollably. Nyati has changed now. He says these sudden spasms of blinding rage are a new development to his once very cool and calculating self. “Are these waves of anger part of the downward slide? He ponders.

After thinking carefully about his next action, Nyati decides to go and settle the matter between him and the parasite, Sofia, Takundwa’s daughter. He now calls her the daughter of a murderer. He has already made arrangements to sell the flat she occupies. He resorts to vulgar language again saying the bloody little parasite is going to go away empty handed.

“How could a man of my intelligence have allowed these parasites to bleed me to death like this? Ungrateful parasites that invite their boyfriends into the very beds that I bought for them with my money.

“The parasites had the audacity to dine and feast with their lovers in the very houses that I bought for them with my own money!” These are words from an angry man. But it is too late. Why did he not see this before? Now that the sun is setting and is being swept away by a strong tide he is clutching on straws.

Nyati is breathing fire as he goes to Sofia’s flat. He says if she tries to stop his actions she will easily disappear into thin air just like her little sister. If we had any doubts as to what happened to Tabitha, Sofia’s little sister, that puzzle has been solved. Nyati was involved in Tabitha’s disappearance.

As he climbs up the staircase to Sofia’s flat, he says he can feel anger mounting inside him. He decides to get in without knocking. Why should a man knock when he is entering the house he bought with his own money? He is not prepared to say a single word. He will simply grab and throw her down then he will rape her. He asks: “Would such a thing be called rape? How can a man rape a woman for whom he paid $10 000 cash?” I do not know, we leave this for discussion in another forum.

Standing right in front of Sofia’s door, he can hear the voice of a man. Sofia and that man are laughing. Nyati says he has never heard Sofia laugh so heartily before. She sounds so happy and contented, which is very strange to him. The Sofia he knows is always moody and gloomy. The Sofia he knows is always in tears. Like an angry tornado Nyati throws the door wide open and finds Sofia and her boyfriend seated so close to each other such that it would be difficult to draw a line between the two.

Nyati grabs Sofia by the throat. He calls Sofia names, accusing her of bringing a boyfriend into his house. He says: “But you and your poor little boyfriend have just enjoyed your last laugh! I am going to kill the two of you today! Today I am going to wash in your blood just as I washed in your sister’s blood!” Do no miss the next episode to get what happened next.

