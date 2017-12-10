Oscar-award winner still undone

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

FOR many disabled people, having a disability means they cannot be adventurous, they cannot explore the world as well as create lasting happy memories with wonderful deeds.

They believe their role in society is only watching others develop and succeed in life while they are sitting as mere spectators.

However, to Prudence Mabhena that was not the case when she pursued her music career by forming a group called Liyana which comprised eight disabled people, a group that went on to bag an Oscar award before it disbanded.

The hardworking and ambitious artiste has defied all odds by being the most celebrated disabled celebrity in Zimbabwe who has scooped many accolades during her touching career.

Her blissful career has not gone unnoticed as in 2013, Roger Ross Williams created a documentary about Prudence and her Liyana group dubbed Music by Prudence. The documentary went on to bag an Oscar award at an event in Los Angeles.

Well, she is not done sharing her talent to the world as she is preparing for yet another project that will make its debut early next year.

Mabhena said she was working on a single that is a special dedication to God for the wonderful things he has done for her.

“I am releasing a single titled Ndinoda Imimi early next year. I will definitely be shouting about the song till the day of the launch. In the song, I will be communicating with God about the importance of his presence to me and Zimbabwe. We are nothing without Him, and for Zimbabwe to thrive we need Him as our instructor. The future ahead of us is full of thorns and we need God to lead and direct us,” she said.

She said winning Oscar awards showed that people living with disabilities can achieve great things.

“Winning an Oscar was like a dream. I never imagined myself winning an Oscar award, after all it was my first time doing a huge film production. Our band put Zimbabwe on the map when we took centre stage in Los Angeles,” she said.

On her astounding career, Mabhena has toured in different countries which include Mozambique, Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium and United States of America.

The former member of the Liyana ensemble, which disbanded in 2015, is one of the few Zimbabwean artistes who got the chance of chatting with American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey.

She has released scintillating albums like Sugar Rhythms, Liyana and Ithemba Lami (gospel solo album).

Mabhena said her career in the arts industry was far from over as she had plenty to offer her beloved fans.

“This won’t be my last project as I want to use the gift that God has given me. I am very determined to continue working hard with the hope of impressing fans as well as bagging awards. People should not limit themselves but should always be adventurous. They should think positively and believe that someday they will live the life of their dreams,” she said. — @NcubeBhekumuzi