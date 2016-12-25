SONGBIRDS TURN TABLES – Year of the innovative divas

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 | 219 views
Cynthia Mare

Cynthia Mare

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter
FORGET about the Jah Prayzahs, Andy Muridzo and Soul Jah Love, not because they are bad. They are good at their own manly level but for now there are some three serious songbirds who are threatening to turn tables of the country’s music industry in their favour with captivating melodies accompanied by really excellent videos that vividly put across their message.

Not only are they a threat to their male counterparts, they are affirming their presence in the music industry that is surely no longer for the faint-hearted.

The trio of Afro-fusion sensation Cynthia Mare and sisters Ammara and Chengeto Brown are really making it bigger and bolder in the music scene.

On Tuesday, 6 December Mare released her long-awaited and hyped about video — Ngoro — from her latest album, which features dance choreographer John Cole.

The video, which is rather comical but has a catchy theme, was shot in Seke, a rural settlement near Harare.

The song is about a woman who is on her way to her rural home, where she then meets a man, Tinashe (John Cole) who tries his luck in getting her to fall in love with him, with the hope of making her his bride.

Tinashe (who appears to be a poor villager) travels in a scotch cart drawn by two cows in a bid to charm the beautiful Cynthia, who requests and persists on seeing Tinashe’s parents first.

In summation, Ngoro is a video that seeks to promote traditional and cultural values, although the message is sent in a humorous manner.

Mare, before releasing the video requested her fans to make the video go viral with at least 250 000 views within a week.

“This is hopefully an appealing video for my fans. I wanted them to see a different me in art form. I think it is a funny story, which people can relate to in this day and age,” said Mare.

Clad in grey torn short trousers, a blue button-less shirt and a brown hat Tinashe adds the flavour to the video with his artistic dances and funny gestures.

Tinashe serenades the beautiful woman and eventually wins her heart in an afternoon.

The video had by this past Thursday accumulated an astounding 32 297 in under two weeks on Mare’s YouTube channel — CynthiaMareTV.

Meanwhile, not to be outdone sisters Ammara and Chengeto Brown too released a video to their sensational track Wachu Want which was shot and directed by Bulawayo-born acclaimed video director Vusa Blaqs last week. The video had accumulated 34 084 views on Thursday in just two days of release.

The collaboration by the sisters is a must see and listen to track, which is a basic story about a woman questioning a man what he wants from her — hence the title Wachu Want.

The Brown sisters who definitely inherited the music genes from their father Andy Brown are on the radar and no doubt with the best music combinations they got what it takes to be counted among the country’s top female musicians.

@peterkmatika

Like it? Share it!

Cain Mathema taken

More Related News
Cain Mathema is taken Cain Mathema taken

Sorry ladies, Cain Mathema is taken Raymond Jaravaza/Nqobile Tshili, Sunday Life Correspondents IT’S every girl’s dream to marry a successful and well off man but for...

Awakhiwe Sibanda AWA’s fruitful year

Awakhiwe Sibanda Nkosilesisa Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter A FEW years ago, the name Awakhiwe Sibanda would not have rung a bell in anyone’s mind but now with one Zim hip-hop...

gonarezhou-ant-kashula-4_940_529_90_c1_c_c Gonarezhou — the epicentre of jungle life

Travel with Isdore Guvamombe UNDER the blistering heat, a breeding herd of elephants blocks the way and a cow nudges its calf under a huge baobab tree on the roadside. An...

broken-heart-jpg-653x0_q80_crop-smart Break-ups not emotional roller coasters after all!

Busie Mtshede BREAK-UPS are the worst experiences that we are often faced with. I believe this is because in most cases we always desire to have our forever after in the...