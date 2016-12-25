SONGBIRDS TURN TABLES – Year of the innovative divas

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

FORGET about the Jah Prayzahs, Andy Muridzo and Soul Jah Love, not because they are bad. They are good at their own manly level but for now there are some three serious songbirds who are threatening to turn tables of the country’s music industry in their favour with captivating melodies accompanied by really excellent videos that vividly put across their message.

Not only are they a threat to their male counterparts, they are affirming their presence in the music industry that is surely no longer for the faint-hearted.

The trio of Afro-fusion sensation Cynthia Mare and sisters Ammara and Chengeto Brown are really making it bigger and bolder in the music scene.

On Tuesday, 6 December Mare released her long-awaited and hyped about video — Ngoro — from her latest album, which features dance choreographer John Cole.

The video, which is rather comical but has a catchy theme, was shot in Seke, a rural settlement near Harare.

The song is about a woman who is on her way to her rural home, where she then meets a man, Tinashe (John Cole) who tries his luck in getting her to fall in love with him, with the hope of making her his bride.

Tinashe (who appears to be a poor villager) travels in a scotch cart drawn by two cows in a bid to charm the beautiful Cynthia, who requests and persists on seeing Tinashe’s parents first.

In summation, Ngoro is a video that seeks to promote traditional and cultural values, although the message is sent in a humorous manner.

Mare, before releasing the video requested her fans to make the video go viral with at least 250 000 views within a week.

“This is hopefully an appealing video for my fans. I wanted them to see a different me in art form. I think it is a funny story, which people can relate to in this day and age,” said Mare.

Clad in grey torn short trousers, a blue button-less shirt and a brown hat Tinashe adds the flavour to the video with his artistic dances and funny gestures.

Tinashe serenades the beautiful woman and eventually wins her heart in an afternoon.

The video had by this past Thursday accumulated an astounding 32 297 in under two weeks on Mare’s YouTube channel — CynthiaMareTV.

Meanwhile, not to be outdone sisters Ammara and Chengeto Brown too released a video to their sensational track Wachu Want which was shot and directed by Bulawayo-born acclaimed video director Vusa Blaqs last week. The video had accumulated 34 084 views on Thursday in just two days of release.

The collaboration by the sisters is a must see and listen to track, which is a basic story about a woman questioning a man what he wants from her — hence the title Wachu Want.

The Brown sisters who definitely inherited the music genes from their father Andy Brown are on the radar and no doubt with the best music combinations they got what it takes to be counted among the country’s top female musicians.

@peterkmatika