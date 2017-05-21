TV Yangu set to launch Creative Collective: The Blogger Series

Rumbidzai Mbewe, Sunday Life Correspondent

TV Yangu, an award winning video production has announced that they will be releasing the much anticipated, “Creative Collective, The Bloggers Series” on 12 June on their You Tube channel.

The show will be anchored by Thembi Terry Zulu, who will be interviewing prolific Zimbabwean bloggers, showcasing their work and the journeys they have had. The show’s producer, Ronald Munashe said the show promises to be to an in-depth insight into the lives of Zimbabwean bloggers from their respective niches. He said the show will shed some light on the intricate details of blogging and the blogging sphere in Zimbabwe.

“When we came up with this show we had realised there wasn’t one of its kind in the country. The impact of influencers is steadily growing and we need to raise awareness on it. In addition to recognising the efforts of our local bloggers, we wanted to showcase the blogging industry and to share the blogging journeys of some of Zimbabwe’s top bloggers,” he said.

The studio which prides itself on celebrating local talent will profile 13 bloggers. Munashe said the show will also demonstrate how bloggers are developing businesses or income streams from blogging. The host of the show, Zulu said she was happy to be part of a show that will give bloggers exposure.

“I started working for TV Yangu early this year on a different project called “The Madhouse”. So when they called me for this opportunity I jumped at the chance. As a blogger myself, it was about time we had our local bloggers applauded for all the work that they do. Hopefully everyone that watches this series will be as inspired as I was when we were recording it,” she said.

The co-founder of TV Yangu, Kelvin Mutize said blogging in Zimbabwe has grown tremendously in the last four to five years and bloggers have grown to become as important as mainstream media.

“Getting to know the stories and lives of people who influence our perceptions daily through their creative work helps audiences connect better with their work and that is what we seek to build and grow plus celebrating these amazing individuals,” he said.

TV Yangu is a Zimbabwean award winning video on demand, Production Company and content aggregator, whose company was formed in 2012. TV Yangu also works on commissioned projects for brands with an interest in telling their best stories using video and social media.

