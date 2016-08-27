VIEDO: Zim, SA to strengthen trade links

Vusumuzi Dube, Social Media Editor

SOUTH African ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Mphakama Mbete on Thursday called on both countries to explore more ways of working with each other in a bid to strengthen trade links between the two neighbouring countries.

Ambassador Mbete was speaking during a dinner gala for Bulawayo and a SA business delegation that was in the city to explore ways of investing in both the city and the country as a whole.

He said he was convinced that Zimbabweans and South Africans were one people hence the need for them to work together to help foster a more beneficial relationship.

Listen to audio:

Also present at the dinner gala was SA-Zim Business Connection president, Prince George Moyo who also emphasised the need for the two countries to continually engage each other so as to explore new avenues of working together.

The dinner gala was organised by Big Time Strategic Group of Companies which is based in South Africa with the group chief executive officer, Mr Justice Maphosa, a Zimbabwean, who has vowed to help improve ties between the two countries.

Mr Maphosa also, in partnership with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority organised the Gwanda Gospel Musical Festival, which saw musicians from both Zimbabwe and South Africa performing for free.

@vusadb