Warriors troop into camp

Sports Correspondent

THE national team troops into camp tomorrow with hopes the two week-long camp will give the technical department enough time with the players unlike previous occasions when Warriors coaches had five days to assess players before an assignment.

Warriors manager, Wellington Mpandare said they requested for a two-week camp from Zifa as it is Norman Mapeza’s first competitive game in charge of the national team during this spell.

He said the ample time would give Mapeza the opportunity to assess all the players and come up with the right combinations as they face Liberia in the first game of the group G 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the National Sports Stadium on 11 June.

He said besides Onismor Bhasera, who will feature for his side in a Caf Confederation Cup match next Sunday and Knowledge Musona who will be on duty for his club, K.V. Oostende on 31 May, they expect all the players to be in camp by Tuesday.

“We are lucky because most of the players are available considering they are off-season while those with local clubs are readily available. We expect the technical department will use the time to their advantage and ensure they select the best players to achieve the job for them,” he said.

Responding to reports that some of the selected players who were part of the national team that represented the country at the 2017 Afcon in Gabon were going to boycott call ups due to the purported suspension of former captain Willard Katsande, Nyasha Mushekwi and Mathew Rusike, Mpandare concluded it was speculation as he has been in constant contact with several players who have not indicated any problem with being part of the national set up.

He said Costa Nhamoinesu, Marvelous Nakamba and Musona have all shown interest in representing the country.

“I speak to those players on an almost daily basis and they have not indicated any problems with representing their country, I think those reports are misplaced,” he said.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (Caps United), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (Caps United), Partson Jaure, Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos), Erick Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town), Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos),

Midfielders: Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Devon Chafa (Caps United), Simon Shoko (FC Platinum), Kudakwashe Mahachi ( Golden Arrows) Khama Billiart (Mamelodi Sundowns) Marvelous Nakamba (Vittese), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United)

Strikers: Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona ( OK Oostende), Prince Dube (Highlanders)