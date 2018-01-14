Will 2018 be another Jah Prayzah moment?

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

THE year 2017 was naturally Jah Prayzah’s year, a year where probably his artistic star shone brightest. He came, he saw, he played and he conquered is all that can be said of the country’s current gem of music industry whose real name is Mukudzeyi Mukombe.

Whether it was by coincidence or accident, his two latest offerings proved that he was not just one artiste in a pool of other artistes who have a voice.

They went (the two offerings) far beyond that. They proved he was not a pushover as his two albums Mdhara Vachauya and Kutonga Kwaro were at best politically prophetic and at most entertaining as events that later took place in the national body politic after their release were confirmation of some of the tracks.

The year saw the dreadlocked Afro pop star pull out all the strings, tighten all the screws as well as mend all the loopholes in reinforcing his position as the music “guru” of the current era in Zimbabwe.

The sensational singer`s hard work paid off last year, and whether he is going to maintain the artistic prowess or ascend even higher is only for time particularly this year to tell.

It was a year which saw the Mdhara Vachauya hit maker collaborate with one of Africa`s renowned star, Davido from Nigeria. The two released a love hit titled My Lily which reached more than 500 000 views on YouTube within weeks of its debut.

The two are undoubtedly leading superstars in their respective countries and for anyone to have suggested that they were going to release a failed project would have been simply a result of puffed up imagination.

The Zimbabwean star is fast becoming a fan of Nigeria maybe because the country boasts global superstars like P Square and Wizkid as he also teamed up with the Nigerian multi-award winning star, Yemi Alade for yet another love track, Nziyo Yerudo which was among top festive hits of 2017.

As if these were not enough duets with international stars for 2017, Jah Prayzah also collaborated with global acclaimed duo, Mafikizolo for a sensational hit, Sendekera which undoubtedly stole the show when it was dropped. He also teamed up with the thriving Diamond Platinumz who recently released a collabo with American hip hop star, Rick Ross.

On the day of the album launch in Harare International Conference Centre, thousands thronged the venue despite the failure of Davido to make it to Zimbabwe. Davido was having problems with the law after the suspicious death of his friend in Nigeria and was in the process of clearing his name.

The album launch was nothing but a glitz and glam; performances from Oliver Mtukudzi, Mampi from Zambia and Dancehall gaffer, Winky D lightened up the successful launch. Jah Prayzah also made sure the launch met billing with a show stopper performance.

On the early days since the album launch, Jah Prayzah experienced a turbulent time of his career; his album particularly the title Kutonga Kwaro, was scrutinised for having political connotations. However, that didn`t last long as the Sendekera hit maker would soon become a hero from villain.

After Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa took over as President of Zimbabwe last year in November, Jah Prayzah who was out of the country on tour received a hero`s welcome in the country. It was a moment that was very unfamiliar for a musician to receive such massive treatment as such welcoming usually happens for politicians.

His blockbuster album is expected to top the charts and hog limelight on Coca-Cola top 50 countdown this year with the hit Kutonga Kwaro being tipped to take the number one spot.

The only aspect left is for Jah Prayzah to collaborate with an artiste outside Africa and it`s no doubt the artiste is perhaps working on that.— @NcubeBhekumuzi