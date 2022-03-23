All set for National Census

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE deployment of census enumerators for the upcoming national census is set to start towards the end of next months as the government ups preparations for the holding of the exercise.

The national census is expected to take place from 21 to 30 April and Cabinet has revealed that the deployment of the enumerators will take place from 16 to 20 April.

Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa revealed this during a Post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday where she also noted all the necessary trainings ahead of the exercise will be completed by 17 April.

“The nation is informed that preparations for the 2022 Population and Housing Census is progressing well as planned. The training of 500 Level 1 Supervisors was completed on 2 March 2022, while the training of Level 2 Supervisors commenced on 15 March and will be completed on 24 Mach, 2022.

“Level 3 training for 41 000 census enumerators is scheduled to take place from 7 to 17 April 2022. Youth will also be incorporated among the enumerators. Cabinet advises that deployment of census enumerators will start from 18 to 20 April 2022, followed by census enumeration from 21 April to 30 April 2022,” said the Minister.

She further encouraged the count