BCC increases fees at council schools

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council has resolved to increase fees at all the council-run schools citing a general increase in tariffs for various key services.

The local authority owns 31 schools in the city- 29 primary and two secondary schools. According to the latest council report, the local authority had last increased their fees in January and had stated then, the need to further review upwards for the second term.

“The Director of Housing and Community Services, Mr Dictor Khumalo had reported to the Health, Housing and Education Committee that the department sought to review the fees charged in the City of Bulawayo run schools upwards from the current $757 and $752 for P1 and P2 primary schools to $1392 and $1387 respectively.

“Indications were that there had been some general increases in the tariffs for electricity, telephone and data as well as learning and teaching material costs in the market. Zesa had increased its tariffs twice since February by between 20 and 50 percent while data and telephone charges also went up by more than 20 percent,” reads the report.

Council further noted that labour costs were also a major cost driver of operating costs in the country and these had also increased by more than 100 percent in the past two quarters.

“It was hoped these increases would help the schools to operate effectively and provide quality services for the learners. The department and schools were working together with the School Development Committees to ensure all parents and guardians pay the outstanding fees from the previous terms,” reads the report.