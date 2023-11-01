Beer hall turned into rehabilitation centre in Kwekwe

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Kwekwe City Council has turned an idle beer hall into a rehabilitation centre in line with government’s drug and substance mitigation programmes.

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Owen Ncube, yesterday (Tuesday) toured the newly established Amaveni Rehabilitation Centre in Kwekwe district which is the first one of its kind in the Midlands Province.

Speaking at the tour, Cde Ncube said the rehabilitation centre is a key strategy by the Second Republic under the visionary leadership of His Excellency the President of Republic of Zimbabwe Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in response to recent surge in drug and substance abuse cases especially among the youths.

“Following the adoption of the drug and substance mitigation programs by Cabinet, Kwekwe City Council converted an idle beer-hall to a rehabilitation centre in 2022.All renovations are being done through devolution funds and local authority own funds as we target a productive human resource as contained in NDS1 about $13 million devolution funds and $56 million local authority funds,” said Cde Ncube.