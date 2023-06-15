Binga development projects on course: Cabinet

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Second Republic continues to deliver on its promise of leaving no one and no place behind with the implementation of a number of major projects in Binga district, Matabeleland North province.

Binga has for a number of years lagged behind in terms of development but President Mnangagwa has led the implementation of key projects in the district and has constantly visited the area with the most recent being the launch of the Culture Month that was held at Kariyangwe High School under Chief Siansali.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, the acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said tremendous progress has been made in the implementation of transformative projects in Binga

“The Government has scored remarkable success in the implementation of the following: establishment of the Binga Vocational Skills Industrial College; delivery of two ambulances at Binga Hospital; Binga Airstrip rehabilitation; refurbishment of Binga Hospital Mortuary; construction of Chipale clinic; construction of classroom blocks and staff houses at Chibondo, Mulindi, Bulawayo Kraal and Muchesu primary schools as well as carrying out a blitz for the issuance of identification documents to the people of Binga.

“Among the ongoing projects are the rehabilitation of Binga-Kamativi and Binga-Siakobvu roads; eight access roads were completed for Chiefs Siansali, Pashu, Dobola, Saba, Siachilaba, Siabuwa, Sinampande and Sinakoma. Construction of Nsungwale floods disaster recovery houses of which 37 are at various stages of completion; the drilling of boreholes for 17 chiefs, drilling of 30 boreholes for Binga North and another 30 for Binga South, delivery of 31 fishing rigs for the empowerment of women, youths and chiefs,” said Dr Muswere.

The Minister further revealed that the Government has enhanced local broadcasting services signals in Binga through the distribution of 68 set-top-boxes. The set-top boxes have facilitated connectivity and saw the establishment of Twasumpuka Radio station.

“The nation is further informed that in terms of health provision, a total of 16 clinic projects are at various stages of implementation, and expecting mothers’ shelters were being constructed at these sites. Cabinet would like to assure the nation that Government will continue walking the talk in delivering projects that can transform the lives of all the people across the nation,” said Dr Muswere.