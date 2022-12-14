Binga duo murder suspects wanted

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland North Province have launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly fatally struck a 36-year-old man with logs and a spear accusing him of having love affairs with their wives.

According to the police, the accused persons have been identified as Polite Ndlovu (24) and Justice Ndlovu (22).

The police said last Wednesday Stephen Mpofu (36), the now deceased, was sleeping in his bedroom hut with his wife when the two raided him.

Mpofu and his wife heard the duo shouting outside that they wanted to kill him for allegedly having love affairs with their wives.

The two went on to break the door to the bedroom hut and Mpofu tried to escape but one of the two grabbed him. They started assaulting him with logs and a spear.

Mpofu’s wife phoned the village head who rushed to the scene and found the two still assaulting her husband who was lying in a pool of blood.

The village head tried to restrain the duo from further assaulting Mpofu but they turned to him and he fled. It was only after they left that the village head and Mpofu’s wife managed to get close to the victim and immediately took him to a nearby clinic but he died before reaching the clinic.

Police attended the scene and recovered mopane tree logs and a spear used by the two suspects.

The victim had two deep cuts on the head, a deep cut on the left cheek, a swollen face and injuries on the head.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Christopher Mahohoma confirmed the incident, discouraging the public from using violence to solve issues.

“Members of the public should desist from the use of violence as a way of solving their differences but should instead engage third parties such as community and church leaders. We also appeal for information that may lead to the arrest of the two suspects, ” he said.

