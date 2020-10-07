Breaking News
New deputy mayor for Byo

New deputy mayor for Byo

BREAKING: Khupe, six others sworn as MPs

07 Oct, 2020 - 17:10 0 Views
The Sunday News

Harare Bureau

MDC T acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe and six others from that party were this afternoon sworn in as Members of the National Assembly under the Proportional Representative seat.

The other members who were sworn in are: Memory Munochinzwa, January Sawuke, Lindani Moyo, Sipho Makone, Yvonne Musarurwa and Lwazi Sibanda.

The seven were part of 15 MPs nominated by the MDC T to fill vacancies following the recall of some legislators after they ceased to represent the interests of the party in Parliament.

The oath was administered by Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda in terms of the law. Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda said the swearing in of the MPs followed a letter written to him by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) notifying him of the persons nominated to fill such vacancies.

