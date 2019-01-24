Bulawayo residents association condemns protests

Tendai Bhebe, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo United Residents’ Association (Bura) strongly condemned the violence that took place in the city last week saying the looting and massive destruction of property was likely to ward off potential investors.

In an interview, Bura chairperson Mr Winos Dube said he was disappointed by the violence that erupted in Bulawayo.

“This behaviour that happened in Bulawayo is just disappointing. As an organisation we believe in engagement. We don’t believe in confrontational approach. The happenings are very disturbing to us and as a residents association we are really shocked as to what has become of peace loving Bulawayo people,” he said.

“Bulawayo has always been known for its dignity and respect for one another and property. The actions of this past week are really a disappointment and we are saying it’s sad and unfortunate. We want to urge the people not to be used to commit crime and retrogressive behaviour of such magnitude. At the same time I would like to take this opportunity and express our sincere apology to those people that lost their properties and those who might have sustained injuries due to the violence,” he said.

Mr Dube said the residents were in a difficult situations looking for basic commodities after the looting that happened during the violent protests.

“Quite a number of people are in need of these basic commodities that were looted by other residents. From my observations yesterday and the day before people were looking for mealie-meal, sugar and other foodstuffs. The shops that were destroyed and looted had almost all basic commodities like mealie-meal.

“Just because everything was stolen, burnt and taken away, people are now suffering. They are having difficulties in getting the basic commodities. They are forced to travel long distances for them to be able to secure these things since the businesses that were within their communities have been destroyed,” said Mr Dube.

Mr Dube added that such demonstrations as happened in Bulawayo were of no benefit to the workers as they left a trail of destruction and saw a number of people losing their jobs.

@TendaiBhebe