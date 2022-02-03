Byo schools get Covid-19 PPEs boost

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

SCHOOLS owned by the Bulawayo City Council have reported that they have enough Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) after they received a substantial supply from the government ahead of the commencement of the first term on Monday.

The consignment was initially meant to cater for the November/December 2021 examination period but the local authority has noted that it is enough for the schools right through the first term.

“All 31 council schools were supplied with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in anticipation to adherence to Covid-19 protocols during the November/December 2021 examination period.

“In total 1 266.5 litres of sanitizers, 14 148 litres of disinfectants and 17 657 litres of liquid soap were received in the schools. The quantities received by all the schools were quite substantial and will stretch to the year 2022,” reads a council report.

The local authority further noted that the schools would be assisted to augment the donated materials especially with masks and infra-red thermometers.

“School Development Committees (SDCs) will also be engaged to augment the schools, however, the donation of PPEs to the schools would go a long way to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” reads report.