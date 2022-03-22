Byo to launch e-passport on Wednesday

Sunday News Reporter

The Government will launch the much-awaited processing of e passport in Bulawayo on tomorrow.

A senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage told Sunday News on Monday that all has been set for the launch.

“We are launching in Bulawayo on Wednesday, everything is set,” said the official.

President Mnangagwa launched the e-passport in December last year, which is aimed at enhancing security by preventing identity theft and forgery. Issuing of the e-passports started in January but has only been confined to Harare while provincial Civil Registry Department Offices were still processing traditional old passports.

The move to issue e-passports is in line with the Government’s vision of a modernised economy through the application of advanced information and communication technology systems. Key features of the new e-passport include, among others, an electronic cover with a chip and a security thread fully embedded in the inner booklet pages.

The Government has indicated that more centres will be able to process the e-passport by the end of this year.

Apart from local centres, the Government has said it intends to identify about 15 missions and countries across the world to do applications for the Diaspora community.