Cable Manufacturing Plant to be established in Harare

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CABINET on Tuesday endorsed a proposed Public Private Partnership Project between ZESA Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd. and Management Services Company for the establishment of a transmission cable manufacturing plant in Harare.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere revealed that the proposal was presented by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

“Cabinet approved ZESA Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd. to conclude an agreement framework with Management Services Company establishment of a US$25 million transmission cable manufacturing plant in Harare.

“The joint venture project will enable the transfer of technology and expertise to ZESA Enterprises and its staff. The project will ensure availability of power cables for the revitalisation and expansion of transmission and distribution networks to meet national targets for increased access to electricity,” said Dr Muswere.

The Minister said players in the mining and cable manufacturing value chains and downstream industries will also benefit significantly from the project.

“The local copper mines will have a local market for their produce, and there will be significant employment opportunities for Zimbabweans. The value chains will also contribute to increased gross domestic product, through local, regional and continental cable and related product sales which will also include exports,” said the Minister.